Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 trailer just solved a huge Eleven mystery

The finale of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 answered a number of questions while leaving just as many unresolved. After confirming the identity of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the mid-season finale cuts to black without updating viewers on Eleven’s superhero rehabilitation or revealing whether or not Nancy (Natalia Dyer) is able to escape the nightmare Vecna trapped her in during her journey out of the Upside Down.

Fortunately, the premiere of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is less than two weeks away now, which means fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out the answers to many of their remaining questions about the series. In fact, in anticipation of its premiere, Netflix has just unveiled a brand new trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 that seems to resolve at least two of the leftover mysteries from the show’s most recent episodes.

The Trailer — The latest trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 offers a much better glimpse at the show’s upcoming episodes than the brief teaser that played at the end of Vol. 1. Clocking in at just over two minutes long, the trailer features plenty of new footage from Vol. 2’s forthcoming pair of episodes, including shots of Nancy, Steve (Joe Keery), and co. marching through the Upside Down together.

That detail alone seems to imply that Nancy does, indeed, end up surviving the trap Vecna put her in at the end of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1. However, what’s even more notable is that the trailer also features several moments that show Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) wielding her full powers again.

The trailer even ends with Eleven standing in Vecna’s Mind Lair, which suggests that Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 will, thankfully, give us the rematch between her and One that the Vol. 1 finale did such a good job setting up.

Eleven and Vecna’s rematch has been years in the making. Netflix

The Monster vs. The Superhero — While Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 was comprised of seven episodes, Vol. 2 will be made up of just two.

Fortunately, both of Vol. 2’s episodes promise to boast fairly super-sized runtimes, with Episode 8 of Stranger Things 4, for instance, expected to run around 85 minutes long. Meanwhile, Episode 9 of Stranger Things 4, which will serve as the show’s fourth season finale, is expected to clock in at a whopping 2 and ½ hours long.

In case those runtimes weren’t enough of an indication that Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is going to be a massive TV event, the latest trailer for the new episodes does a good job of emphasizing that very fact. From shots of Nancy firing a shotgun in Vecna’s attic to Murray (Brett Gelman) letting loose with a flamethrower, the new Stranger Things 4 teaser certainly implies that the series’ upcoming episodes are going to be the most action-packed to date.

The U.S. military might not stand a chance against Eleven in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. Netflix

The Inverse Analysis — The new Stranger Things 4 trailer notably climaxes with both a shot of Eleven standing in front of a desert explosion and one of her in Vecna’s Mind Lair. The first image may very well offer us a glimpse at the U.S. military conflict that is coming to the Project NINA headquarters where Eleven is being kept, while the latter is almost certainly a moment from the battle between Vecna and Eleven that Stranger Things has been setting up all season.

In other words, it looks like Stranger Things 4 may actually manage to follow through on all of the leftover conflicts, reunions, and confrontations that its first seven episodes set up.