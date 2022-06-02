Netflix tried something new with Stranger Things Season 4, and we don’t mean that viral Kate Bush song. For the first time ever, the series broke from the binge model (sort of) and split its new episodes in half. The first batch debuted on Netflix over Memorial Day Weekend, while the final two extra-long episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrive on July 1.

With the wait almost over, here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, from release date and release time to all the best spoilers and theories the internet has to offer.

When is the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 release date?

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 1, 2022, just in time for a July 4th holiday weekend binge.

What is the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 release time?

As always, Netflix drops new content at 3 a.m. Eastern (or midnight in California when the company is based). But considering how long Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be, we don’t recommend staying up late to watch.

Prepare yourself for some long episodes to close out Season 4. Netflix

What’s the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 runtime and episode lengths?

Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8 clocks in at one hour and 25 minutes, while Episode 9 delivers a feature-length runtime of two hours and 38 minutes. That means in total we’re getting over four hours of Stranger Things this weekend!

Is there a Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer?

Yes! Netflix released a full trailer in June. Watch it below.

If you need more, you can also rewatch the brief teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 that played at the end of Volume 1.

Have any Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 spoilers leaked?

Not really. Netflix has managed to keep the lid on spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. However, the company may have revealed a major detail with a tweet on June 29. The tweet showed a billboard for Stranger Things that reads “Protect Steve,” and the company added, “AT ALL COSTS!!”

Does this mean Steve Harrington won’t survive the end of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2? Despite escaping the Upsidedown at Volume 1, many have speculated he won’t make it — possibly as a result of that nasty demo-bat bite he suffered.

And speaking of theories...

What are some good Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 theories?

Where to start! There are too many theories to cover here, but we wrote about two that we particularly loved in this article. The basic gist is that Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 could reveal Eleven is actually... Dr. Brenner’s grandaughter! This assumes that:

Brenner was Vecna’s secret father as part of an original experiment to create a human with superpowers and that... He then used his son’s DNA to create Eleven.

If this turns out to be true, it will make for a pretty wild twist.

What’s the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 plot?

Robert Englund’s cameo tells you exactly what Season 5 is inspired by. Netflix

Volume 1 almost had too many plot threads to keep straight, but it’s likely that this upcoming pair of episodes will pick up from where “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab” ended. The dark wizard Vecna is revealed to actually be Henry Creel — Victor Creel’s telekinetic son and Dr. Brenner’s first patient. The perpetrator of the 1979 massacre was banished to the Upside Down by young Eleven years ago, only to create a Hellish domain from which to orchestrate his evil revenge. Thankfully, Eleven’s full powers are also back, setting up the mother of all supernatural battles between her and Vecna.

Meanwhile, Nancy is still stuck in the Upside Down/Vecna’s mind palace following an aborted rescue attempt, and the Hawkins gang will have to find some way of extracting her. Back in Russia, Hopper, Joyce, and Murray have been reunited, but there’s still an angry Demogorgon loose. And the rest of the gang out west is closing in on the top-secret military location where Eleven is being kept — but what will they find when they get there?

Who is in the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 cast?

Picking up where Volume 1 ended, the second part of the split season includes:

Millie Bobby Brown

Finn Wolfhard

Noah Schnapp

Gaten Matarazzo

Caleb McLaughlin

Sadie Sink

Natalie Dyer

Charlie Heaton

Joe Keery

Maya Hawke

Priah Ferguson

Cara Buono

David Harbour

Winona Ryder

Jamie Campbell Bower

Matthew Modine

Paul Reiser

Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5?

Yes! Netflix and the Duffer Brothers announced in February 2022 that there will be a fifth and final season of Stranger Things. All the scripts have been outlined, but no release date is set and filming still needs to begin.