At long last, Star Wars fans got their long-awaited holiday wish when, in the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, a live-action Boba Fett spin-off series was announced for 2021 on Disney+.

Here's everything we know so far about The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, from release date to cast. Bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll update it with new information including its release date, plot details, and links to the trailer when they're made available.

When is the release date of The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett will be released on Disney+ in December 2021. An exact release date is not currently known.

Is there a Book of Boba Fett trailer?

Not yet, unless you can't that post-credits scene. You can probably expect an actual trailer about a month-and-a-half before the season premiere. So if Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 25, the trailer might arrive in early November.

What is The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a new, live-action Star Wars television series streaming exclusively on Disney+. The show will center around the cult favorite Star Wars anti-hero, Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison), in a new adventure. Ming-Na Wen, who plays the mercenary Fennec Shand, will also star in the series as Boba Fett's right-hand support.

On December 21, Disney confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett will take place "within the timeline of The Mandalorian." The show will be produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez.

The show will not be the third season of The Mandalorian. It will, instead, be its own show separate series from Mandalorian. However, the show will air in Mandalorian's reserved late autumn/early winter release window in 2021 and will begin streaming on Disney+ in December 2021. The show is currently in production and already filming.

Based on this timing, it's possible Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 could overlap in their streaming schedules. But we'll have to wait for a while to find out.

The end of The Mandalorian Season 2 served as an announcement for The Book of Boba Fett, a new Star Wars series on Disney+ coming in December 2021. Lucasfilm

When was The Book of Boba Fett revealed?

In the heart-warming (or heartbreaking, depending on how you interpret the story) Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, the post-credits scene showed Boba Fett and Fennec Shand kill Bib Fortuna, who had taken over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire following the end of Return of the Jedi. The scene ended with Boba Fett and Fennec sitting victoriously on Jabba's empty throne.

When the scene faded to black, Disney formally announced The Book of Boba Fett for a December 2021 release date.

The show was not announced on the December 10 Disney Investor Day, though Disney did hint at "ten new Star Wars shows" when only nine were announced. The Book of Boba Fett was a "secret" show that Disney kept close to the chest until The Mandalorian aired its Season 2 finale.

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement for all the shows, and so they let me keep this one a secret,” said The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau on Good Morning America. He added, "This is separate from The Mandalorian Season 3."

Temuera Morrison reprised his role of Boba Fett in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm

What is the plot of The Book of Boba Fett?

The plot of Book of Boba Fett is currently unknown. However, based on how the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian unfolded, we can only assume that the show will follow Boba Fett taking control — or, perhaps, destroying — Jabba the Hutt's galaxy-wide criminal operations. Exactly what grudge Boba has towards Jabba is unknown, though we can only imagine being thrown into a Sarlacc Pit changes a man(dalorian).

Lucasfilm

Who's in The Book of Boba Fett cast?

Thus far, only two actors are confirmed for The Book of Boba Fett.

Temuerea Morrison as Boba Fett. Morrison first played Boba Fett's father, Jango Fett, in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, and later the Clone Troopers in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Fitting to the canon established by the prequels, Morrison recorded new lies for Boba Fett, replacing Boba Fett's original actor (the late Jeremy Bulloch) in the 2004 re-release of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Morrison reprised his role in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Wen joined The Mandalorian in Season 1 of the series, where her character, left for dead, was resurrected by a mysterious figure we now know to be Boba Fett. Fennec is now in debt to Boba Fett and happily serves alongside him as his right-hand support.

It is unknown if any existing Star Wars actor, including The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, will appear in The Book of Boba Fett. Based on the surprise inclusion of a certain Skywalker in The Mandalorian, it's a guarantee you'll never know everyone until the show is already streaming.