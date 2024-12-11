Star Wars has never had a shortage of interesting creatures. From the moment Luke had to leave his droids outside the Mos Eisley cantina, fans have seen the extremes of its sci-fi imagination, with dozens of alien species living in (relative) peace.

The latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, brings back multiple species from the background of various Star Wars scenes. But a franchise can’t live on nostalgia alone, so new species have been introduced too. Roona, Neel’s crush at school, is a member of a new furry green species known as Vazooans, and Neel himself is a member of a new, unidentified elephantine species.

That pattern continues with Kh’ymm the expert the Skeleton Crew gang visits in Episode 3. But just who is she, and what does her inclusion mean for Star Wars? Here’s everything you need to know about this avian turncoat.

Who is Kh’ymm in Skeleton Crew?

Kh’ymm is a librarian who Jod Na Nawood seeks out after leaving the pirate depot Port Borgo. She seems to have a long history with Jod, but is secretly stalling in the hopes the New Republic authorities can apprehend him. She’s intelligent, and fills in Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB on the true nature of their homeworld, At Attin, which was hidden from records to keep its “Great Work” secret.

She forms a particular bond with KB, as KB is definitely the brains of the group. “I love Kim [sic] as a character, and her connection with KB is very specific,” showrunner Jon Watts told ScreenRant. “It's almost like when a smart kid meets another smart kid, and they become friends. She picks KB out as someone who can understand what she's trying to tell the rest of the kids, and maybe the other kids aren't able to follow in the same way.”

Who Voices Kh’ymm in Skeleton Crew?

Alia Shawkat brings Kh’ymm to life. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kh’ymm is voiced by Alia Shawkat, star of Arrested Development and Search Party. Her voice isn’t quite recognizable, given Kh’ymm’s distinct accent, but it’s definitely her. For Shawkat, it was a dream come true, even if didn’t turn out as she expected. “Not to belittle owls, but I always thought it would be as a human or a Jedi,” she told ScreenSlam. “An owl nonetheless is still pretty cool.”

What Species is Kh’ymm in Skeleton Crew?

Kh’ymm is a member of an unidentified owl-like species. We’ve seen both literal and metaphorical owls in Star Wars, from Ahsoka’s supernatural protector, Morai the Convor, to Bo-Katan Kryze’s Mandalorian squadron, the Nite Owls. But Kh’ymm is a part of a full-fledged owl race able to speak Basic (read: English in space).

The closest species to Kh’ymm’s seems to be the Sharalians, a sentient owl species developed for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but ultimately left on the cutting room floor. Kh’ymm may be Skeleton Crew’s way of reusing the basics of this discarded design.

Kh’ymm is important enough to make it onto Skeleton Crew’s promotional art. Lucasfilm

Why Does Kh’ymm Call Jod Crimson Jack in Skeleton Crew?

Jod Na Nawood has had three names in as many episodes: Captain Silvo, Jod Na Nawood, and now “Crimson Jack.” But Crimson Jack is a character who already exists in Star Wars canon; in the Halcyon Legacy comics, Crimson Jack is a boisterous ginger pirate, not someone who resembles Jod. It’s possible this is just an alias Jod uses, or he may have inherited the Crimson Jack title from an older pirate. There’s clearly more to the story, and we’ll no doubt learn more in a future episode.

Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.