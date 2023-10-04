Mortis? Ahsoka's Weirdest Cameo Explains Massive Season 1 Cliffhanger

There are plenty of reasons to get excited by the Ahsoka finale. Thrawn got away to wreak more havoc in future shows, Ezra reunited with Hera, and Ahsoka and Sabine started a new chapter in another galaxy. But for longtime fans of Ahsoka Tano, there was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo that made everything else pale in comparison, and its appearance affects not only her, but one of the biggest mysteries in all of Star Wars.

Fans have recently heard a lot about the Mortis Gods, beings who controlled the Force but were destroyed in a Clone Wars storyline. In a way, they’re directly responsible for who Ahsoka is now.

Morai looks on from afar in Ahsoka Episode 8. Lucasfilm

In The Clone Wars, Ahsoka and Anakin visited Mortis, the realm where the Mortis Gods oversaw the machinations of the Force. The Daughter represented the Light Side, the Son the Dark Side, and the Father the balance between them. The Son betrayed the other gods and attempted to murder the Father, but the Daughter took the blow instead. In her last moments, the Daughter gave her Life Force to Ahsoka, who was also dying. It was a busy storyline.

Ever since then, Ahsoka has been followed by an owl-like creature named Morai who’s spiritually tied to the Daughter. It’s this creature (technically a convor, if you want to get all Wookieepedia about it) who Ahsoka sees near the end of the Season 1 finale. It followed her all the way to another galaxy.

Baylan stands atop a statue of the Father. Lucasfilm

It’s no coincidence that, only moments later, we see Baylan on a giant sculpture of two beings who look awfully similar to the Father and the Son. Whatever his plan is, it involves Mortis, the very foundations of the Force itself. While the Father and Son sculptures are clearly visible, it looks like the Daughter’s depiction has crumbled away. Morai’s cameo is a reminder that the spirit of the Daughter is still out there: she lives on in Ahsoka.

The Daughter’s spirit is the reason Ahsoka is living now, and both will likely factor into Baylan’s plans for the future of the Force... if we get the Season 2 of Ahsoka fans have been coveting.

