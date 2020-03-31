It's been a full year since Jean-Luc Picard returned to fight for android rights, and now Star Trek: Picard Season 1 is now available to binge-watch all in one go. And by the end of the Season 1 finale, "Et in Arcadia Ego Part 2," the status quo of the most famous character from Star Trek: The Next Generation has been changed forever. But what's going on with Picard Season 2?

Will Picard actually address Jean-Luc's new species? What's the release date for Season 2? What will it be about? As Picard might say, "what are our options?" Here's everything we know right now about the future of Star Trek: Picard.

Spoilers ahead for all of Picard Season 1.

Will there be a Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard?

Yes. Even before Picard Season 1 premiered on CBS All Access, the second season was already confirmed. As far as we know, the second season of Picard is in pre-production. This means they haven't started filming it. There's also every reason to believe that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed some of that process down a bit. Picard's sister series, Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, expected delays in post-production, though eventually debuted in October 2020, and is already filming Season 4.But, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most Star Trek is moving forward, but more slowly than usual.

As of February 1st, 2021, Picard was supposed to be filming. Jeri Ryan revealed on Twitter that this had not happened, but assured fans that filming would begin "soon."

What's the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 release date?

There is not an official release date for Star Trek: Picard Season 2. Based on the previous season's timeframe, it seems like we can expect Picard Season 2 to debut in the summer or fall of 2021. That said, because filming probably won't get underway until late February 2021, Picard Season 2 might not debut until 2022.

Is there a Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer?

Not just yet, but rest assured we'll plonk one here when it's ready. Until then, please enjoy this delightful image of Will Riker, back at the helm of a starship.

Red Alert! Picard Season 2 will happen. But will Riker be back? CBS

Who's the showrunner for Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Though novelist Michael Chabon was the showrunner for Picard Season 1, he's control of the writers' room over to Terry Matalas, who will serve as the showrunner for Season 2. Chabon isn't leaving Picard though, and will still be writing episodes of the series, and helping to shape the overall story. Chabon is mostly stepping down to focus on adapting his acclaimed metafictional comic-book novel, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, into a TV series.

Matalas, previously the executive producer on the 12 Monkeys reboot, also worked on Voyager and Enterprise, meaning he has some serious Star Trek cred.

Will Data return in Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Brent Spiner has said emphatically he will not play Data again. This means the dream sequences and the "quantum simulation" scenes of Data in the Picard Season 1 finale are pretty much it. Data is dead. (For good this time.)

However, Spiner did say he would consider reprising his newest role as Data's human "brother," Altan Soong.

Who is in the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 cast?

The final shot of the Picard Season 1 finale suggests the crew of the La Sirena has come together and that every person we see will return. Speaking on The Ready Room, Patrick Stewart and Alison Pill both mentioned that they know things about Season 2, and Pill even said she'd chatted with Ayelet Waldman (Chabon's wife, who is an executive producer and writer on the show) about future storylines.

So Jurati and Jean-Luc are in, and it seems like a good bet that Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Rios (Santiago Cabrera), Elnor (Evan Evagor), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) will return. Of course, Season 2 would make zero sense without Isa Briones returning as Soji.

Other cast members like Narek (Harry Treadaway) and returning Next Generation faces like Riker and Troi remain up in the air. Stewart publicly invited Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her role as Guinan in Season 2, so that's an enticing possible addition. Other than Data, Riker, and Troi, we didn't see any Next Generation folks in Season 1 and there's a long list of people who could make cameos.

The crew is assembled. CBS

What is the plot of Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Unlike the finales of both Discovery Season 1 or Season 2, the ending of Picard's first season gives the crew of the La Sirena a clean slate for the future. Before assembling the crew and saying "Engage!" Jean-Luc simply says, "it's time." Time for what?

There are several lingering concepts from Season 1 that could become big story points in Season 2. In his fan Instagram talkbacks, Chabon has implied Picard's new status as a synthetic life-form will be something addressed in Season 2. (Is he going to tell everyone?)

Several fans have also pointed out that the "Higher Synths" are still slithering around out there somewhere, and many fan theories — including ours — claim there's a connection between that aggressive A.I. and the killer computer "Control" from Star Trek: Discovery.

From Raffi and Seven's budding romance (Saffi? Reven?) to Jurati's unatoned murder of Bruce Maddox, there several topics Season 2 could address. Yet because the format of the show seems so wide open, anything seems possible.

Will Picard Season 2 take an old-school detour and give us a more episodic Star Trek series — as opposed to the serialized approach of Season 1? Or will Season 2 have a mega-arc that we don't see coming? Will it cross over with Discovery Season 3? Right now, for the first time in a long time, the Star Trek possibilities are nearly limitless.