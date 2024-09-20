Netflix has never seen anything like Squid Game. The dystopian Korean show was quietly released on Netflix in September 2021 to little fanfare, but through word of mouth, soon rocketed up the top of the streamer’s charts to become the most-watched Netflix TV series of all time. It was a global phenomenon that launched a reality show, a live experience, countless Halloween costumes, a possible remake courtesy of David Fincher, and, of course, a Season 2 renewal.

But just how will Squid Game Season 2 follow up a success like that? Today, as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, we finally got a glimpse.

The teaser may only be a minute long, but it contains a lot, including:

A new glimpse of Gi-hun coming face to face with The Front Man

New kinds of Masked Men

Gi-hun once again waking up as player 456

But what will be different this go-around? Apparently, quite a bit.

The highlight of Squid Game Season 1 was the concept of deadly playground games, and in this trailer, we get a look at a new one. Players enter what looks to be the courtyard of an apartment building. On the ground are two big rainbow circles. But what is this game, and how will Gi-hun attempt to survive it? Only time will tell.

Squid Game Season 2 has been a long time coming. It’s now been three years since Season 1, and in that time, showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has developed plans not only for Season 2 but also for Season 3, which will be the final season. This announcement was accompanied by a first-look video that promised “The real game begins,” hinting that all of Season 1’s deadly games were merely prologue for the actual plot.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game Season 2. Netflix

We already have a description of the plot from Hwang via a previous statement:

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

Squid Game Season 2 is scheduled to release on December 26, so there are still a few months to wait to see just how the game will amp up. But Season 2 is only the middle chapter in this story — it’s only going to get more exciting from here.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres December 26, 2024 on Netflix.