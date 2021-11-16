The rumors of Tom Holland’s retirement may have been greatly exaggerated. Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t even out yet, but a new report claims to reveal Marvel’s plans for an entire new trilogy and more. Here’s what you need to know.

Spider-Man’s next Marvel movie

The future of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after No Way Home is a huge mystery, but there’s reason for concern. The relationship between Marvel Studios and Sony has certainly seen its ups and downs, and recent reports suggest this next movie could end with Tom Holland leaving the MCU and joining Sony’s Venom-verse instead.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Spider-Man: Freshman Year — an animated series about a high school Parker presumably not voiced by Holland — further suggests No Way Home really is the end for this version of Spidey. However, a fresh report suggests that couldn’t be further from the truth.

An article from Marvel rumors blog The Cosmic Circus claims to reveal inside information on Marvel’s future Spider-Man plans. Specifically, the report says we’ll be getting an entire new trilogy of MCU movies. Even better, in between each of those movies will be a season of a Disney+ show to fill in the gaps between films.

Here’s what that allegedly looks like:

Freshman Year (Season 1)

Spider-Man 4 (TBD)

Spider-Man (TBD) Disney+ (Season 2)

Spider-Man 5 (TBD)

Spider-Man (TBD) Disney+ (Season 3)

Spider-Man 6 (TBD)

That’s a lot of Spider-Man, but before you get too excited, it’s worth considering the source. The Cosmic Circus isn’t exactly known for publishing Marvel secrets on a regular basis, but it does publish plenty of reports like this one. The same writer, Alex Perez, even helped break the story that Bill Murray is joining the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which the comedian later confirmed.

So while you should take all this with a grain of salt, we wouldn’t rule it out entirely either.

What this means for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Will Andrew Garfield wind up in the Venom-verse? Sony

It’s too soon to say for sure, but this definitely seems good. If Marvel is making three more Spider-Man movies, that probably means Tom Holland isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it seems like we could get more Spidey than ever before with wall-to-wall content on Disney+ and in theaters for years to come.

What’s in it for Sony? (Besides movie ticket sales, of course.) Well, one popular theory is that No Way Home will end with a different Spider-Man (possibly Andrew Garfield) joining the Venom-verse for future Sony movies while Holland stays in the MCU. If that’s the plan, we might even see Garfield or Tobey Maguire show up in one of those Disney+ shows for a future Spider-verse crossover.

Either way, this is probably the most encouraging Spider-Man update Marvel fans have heard for a while. We just hope it turns out to be true.