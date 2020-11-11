Disney+ leak hints Spider-Man's MCU movies will stream very soon

Marvel may have done the impossible. In a lengthy, half-hour ad for Disney+ and its launch in Latin America on November 17, eagle-eyed fans spotted evidence that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's two Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, may soon stream on the platform.

Here's what we know about Tom Holland's Spider-Man joining the Avengers on Disney+.

What Happened? — On November 7, a 30-minute advertisement for Disney+ launching in Latin America was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Univers, a major Spanish-language telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico. The ad even includes a speaking appearance from The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

Late into the video, at the 27:40 mark, scenes from both Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) are seen in the background with other Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. The images are barely visible, tucked away just over the shoulders of some actors for the commercial.

No one points it out, either. No one in the commercial says, "Hey, those scenes are from a Spider-Man movie!" But they're there, and it's mighty unusual unless Disney+ has a surprise in store for subscribers.

You can watch the advertisement in the embed below.

Disney, Sony, and Spider-Man — It's unusual to see Spider-Man scenes in an ad for Disney+ because Disney doesn't technically own the Spider-Man movies. Although Spider-Man has been rebooted to join the Avengers on the big screen, Spidey's solo films are still co-produced by Sony. And as part of Sony's partnership with Disney, Sony handles the distribution (theatrical, Blu-ray/DVD, and even streaming) of the movies.

With the two movies in an actual advertisement for Disney+ (however subtly and when neither movie are actually available to stream at the moment) is being seen by Marvel fans as a sign the movies will be available to stream on the Disney-owned streaming platform.

This wouldn't be a thing if Spider-Man's scenes came from Disney-owned, Disney-made movies like Captain America: Civil War or Avengers: Infinity War, movies that are already streaming on Disney+. These are Sony-made Spider-Man movies we're talking about. What are they doing in an ad for Disney+ if not to advertise their presence on the platform?

Still from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' from the same scene used in the Latin America Disney+ launch ad. Sony Pictures

Still from 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' used in the Disney+ Latin America launch ad. Sony Pictures

Spider-Man on Disney+ — Fans have actually suspected that Spider-Man's two MCU films would be available on Disney+ for some time now. In September, fans on Reddit spotted an online banner for Disney+ which included the poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie still isn't on Disney+ as of this writing, and after Reddit spotted it, the poster was swapped for a different movie. Was it a mistake, or did someone at Disney+ slip the news too early?

For what it's worth, Disney hasn't ruled out the movies being on Disney+ either. When Disney+ launched in 2019, Ricky Strauss, head of content at Disney+, told The Verge that there's a possibility for those movies to stream in the future.

Strauss said:

“We love our friends at Sony, but we don’t have any plans to have the live-action Spider-Man movies on Disney+ ... We will have all the Spider-Man animated shows that we did so they’ll be on there under the Marvel banner. But who knows what can happen in the future?”