Six months after the dual actors’ and writers’ strike rocked Hollywood forever, we’re still seeing the effects, with blockbusters being pushed months back and TV shows having to pivot direction. There’s no better example than Severance. Season 1 of the smash hit Apple TV+ series aired in Spring 2022, but it’s now Summer 2024 and Season 2 has still not premiered on the streaming service.

Thankfully, we now have an official date announcement for the long-awaited Season 2, and while it’s still a ways away, there’s finally a light at the end of this sanitized white corporate hallway.

According to Apple, Season 2 of Severance will premiere Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21. In case you don’t want to do that math, that’s 10 weeks and 10 episodes. Check out the date announcement below.

Along with this announcement, we also have our first clue as to what Season 2 will contain. Severance follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee of the mysterious Lumon Industries which requires him to undergo the “Severance” procedure, keeping his work and home personas and memories completely separated. At the end of Season 1, the “Innies” — the selves who exist within Lumon — escaped the walls and ventured into the outside world

“In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe,” the official synopsis reads. We see that echoed in the announcement, where the Innies return to Lumon but are told, “You should have left.”

While the dual strikes are a major cause of this long wait between seasons, there’s speculation that’s not the only reason. Behind-the-scenes drama and creative differences were apparently a major factor, though producer Ben Stiller denied this. But regardless of why the series took this long, the fan response to it proved that no matter how long the seasons are severed, the audience will still show up for the next shift.

Severance Season 2 premieres January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.