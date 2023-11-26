Rick and Morty delivered its seasonal clip show earlier than usual last week with “Rickfending Your Mort,” in which the title duo winds up on trial after accidentally murdering an all-seeing sentient rock (and also for repeating their own adventures in a bit of classic meta-commentary). It made for a fun-loving and chaotic diversion after the seriousness of confronting Rick Prime the week before. Up next, it would seem we have some more terrestrial fun with a Summer and Morty hang.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7, including the release date and time, episode title, teaser trailer, and more.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 airs Sunday, November 26, 2023.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Release Time?

Each new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7 airs on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Is There a Trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 7?

As it always does, the Episode 7 promo aired right after the conclusion of Episode 6. We see Summer doing Rick’s chores, washing Rick’s space cruiser, chopping up a bug-like alien, and then cleaning up the Mind Blower room. “Pay up, G-Slice,” she says to Rick. “I just finished your chores.”

Rick attaches a cuff on her right forearm that kind of resembles the Pip-Boy from the Fallout video game franchise. It pierces into her bone marrow and is able to adjust her stats on the fly using a genetic sequencer. On the device’s screen, we see stats for Strength, Charisma, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Rick toggles the strength booster, and Summer immediately begins lifting him above her head. It all evokes that ending scene from Season 1’s “Something Ricked This Way Comes” when Summer and Rick get super buff with steroids to beat up the Devil.

Morty bursts in to ask Rick something but is taken aback: “Hey wait, is that an attribute slider!?” he says. And yes, he sounds very jealous.

What is the Plot of Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 7?

Is Rick and Morty dropping a Wet Hot parody? Adult Swim

Episode 7 is called “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” with the following logline: “High school, broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.”

The title is a clear riff on Wet Hot American Summer, a deeply silly movie from 2001 that spoofs the slew of raunchy comedies that were popular at the time. It was a total flop upon its release but became a widely beloved cult classic in the years since. Wet Hot American Summer follows the various camp counselors at Camp Firewood on the last day of summer camp in 1981 as many of them try to have one last sexual encounter. It’s a lovably bad movie featuring countless actors who went on to get super-famous, including Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, and many more.

“Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” probably won’t take place at a summer camp, even though Camp Flabanabba does exist in Rick and Morty. However, the horny teen vibes will certainly be there.

This might be Rick’s coolest invention yet. Adult Swim

Morty and Summer are going to hang out, presumably with other high schoolers. We’re bound to see Morty’s long-time crush Jessica and her boyfriend Brad, along with Summer’s friends Nancy and Tricia. This would also be a great time for Bruce Chutback to come back as well. He was new to Harry Herpson High School in Season 5’s “Amortycan Grickfitti” and hung out with Summer and Morty one night but hasn’t been seen since. Are Summer and Morty going to throw another party like in the Season 1 finale “Ricksy Business”?

The Season 7, Episode 6 post-credits scene where Morty finds a churro in his locker featured a classmate named Jimmy who mentions a “Frolf mixer.” More commonly called frisbee golf or disc golf, frolf is a game where you toss frisbees at a target and basket with chains hanging from it, with overall rules closely resembling golf. Players take turns and try to reach the target in the smallest number of throws. We probably won’t see any frolf on Rick and Morty this week, but maybe Jimmy will show up.

Summer does chores for Rick, including sorting his amulets. Adult Swim

Anybody can watch new episodes live on the official Adult Swim website which runs a simulcast 24/7. But you have to log in with your cable provider’s credentials. Watching on Cartoon Network via cable is the easiest and most reliable method unless you also have another live TV subscription.

Specific episodes and entire seasons can also be purchased on services like iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. Eventually, this whole season should come to Hulu and Max for on-demand streaming, but that usually does not happen until several months after the season finale airs.

How Many Episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 Are Left?

Another Summer chore? Chopping up dead aliens. Adult Swim

Like all but the very first season, Rick and Morty Season 7 has 10 episodes, so after Episode 7 that means there are only three more before the show wraps. And since the show hasn’t gone on any kind of break, Adult Swim may power through and air the remaining episodes consecutively. That could mean a Season 7 finale on December 17 unless there’s a month-long break over the holidays and the last two episodes air in January.

Back in 2018, the show was renewed for 70 episodes, and one astute Reddit user pointed out last week that after “Unmortricken,” the show has officially reached the middle of that batch. So Rick and Morty is only guaranteed for 35 more episodes total, which will likely get us through Season 10.