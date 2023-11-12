Last week’s episode of Rick and Morty, “That’s Amorte,” delivered the single most deliciously gruesome story yet in which the Smith family feasts on the guts of human-like aliens…but only because when these aliens complete suicide, their innards transform into a delicious spaghetti bolognese. Would you try the forbidden pasta? Because I sure would.

After a fun and provocative side adventure, Rick and Morty will refocus on the ongoing story of Rick trying to find the man who murdered his original family. And it’s bound to be a big one. Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 from the release date and time to the episode title and other details.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date?

Episode 5 of Rick and Morty Season 7 airs Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Release Time?

New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 air Sunday nights and always at 11 p.m. Eastern.

How Can You Stream Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5?

An image from the teaser trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 shows Rick traveling through what looks like the limits of the Central Finite Curve. Adult Swim

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network’s more mature programming block, is the forever home of Rick and Morty. Cable TV or a similarly live TV streaming service is always the best and easiest method of viewing the show as it airs. Channel numbers vary wildly, so just look for Adult Swim at the right time to see what trouble Rick Sanchez causes in the multiverse.

Adult Swim website also runs a simulcast as the episode airs, so fans can watch it live on the Adult Swim app or in a web browser. (This method still requires some kind of cable login, however). Select episodes are also usually free to stream on Adult Swim’s page, though not the new ones. At this time, the Season 7 premiere and the first half of Season 6 are available to stream for free without a login.

Individual episodes and entire seasons can also be purchased via streaming services like Amazon and iTunes, though they’re not always immediately available as the episode airs.

How Many Episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 Are Left?

Like all but one Rick and Morty season, this one shall last 10 total episodes. So after Episode 5 has aired, we’ve got five more before Season 7 wraps.

There’s a strong chance that the show might go on a mid-season break after this upcoming episode, particularly because it seems like it’ll be a big one. Last time, Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 aired on October 9 before a six-week hiatus. Then Episode 7 aired on November 20, 2022. Something similar is likely to happen for Season 7.

Is There a Trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 5?

As always, a sneak peak at the upcoming episode aired right after the previous one finished airing.

The clip opens on Rick Sanchez screaming as he drives his space cruiser at incredible speeds. Blue-white energy cascades behind the ship like a comet tail as it rips through a series of different-colored cosmic barriers. When the ship emerges in some sort of clearing, it’s full of shield-like alien ships that fire red lasers at Rick. They’re protecting some sort of central celestial body that looks like a moon. Large double-helix streams of light emerge from various holes in the moon.

That’s when the typical voiceover narration kicks in: “The next all-new Rick and Morty is so full of huge spoilers that we aren’t going to show you a single one, for now.”

Rick crash-lands into the moon and penetrates into one of the tunnels where the light’s coming from. “Catch your breath, and then keep that heat off my back,” Rick says to his ship’s computer. In response, she teases that if he winds up dead, “I am taking your stuff.”

As Rick begins walking toward the moon’s core, he swipes his hand into the beam of light. It has a strange spectral stickiness to it. Is it some kind of weird plasma energy? “Ugh! Gross,” he says.

At the very end of the clip, we see Rick and Morty emerge from a portal into Rick’s garage workshop. “Wow, another adventure where I went up an ass,” Morty complains, placing a blue-and-purple crystal on the table while purple goo drips from his body.

“Oh good, are we having this fight again!?” Rick replies.

What is the Plot and Title of Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 5?

Not helpful, Adult Swim. Adult Swim

The bit of the preview where Rick is flying his space cruiser bears an uncanny resemblance to when Evil Morty busted out of the Central Finite Curve in the Season 5 finale. The energy streams flowing off of each craft look pretty much the same, so could Rick be following Evil Morty to the area beyond the Central Finite Curve?

A far more likely explanation, however, is that Rick is finally catching up to Rick Prime, the villainous variant that murdered Rick’s original wife and daughter. The shield-like ships that fire at Rick are the same design as the “killbots” Rick Prime summons to harras Rick and Morty in the Season 6 premiere “Solaricks.”

Recall that “Solaricks” firmly established Rick Prime as the show’s current Big Bad. Protagonist Rick spent much of Season 6 behind the scenes trying to track down Rick Prime, and Season 7 has included several mentions of that pursuit. In the third episode, “Air Force Wong,” the hive-mind Unity came to Earth specifically to check on Rick because she heard he was hunting Rick Prime again.

This may very well be the culmination of that hunt. Or at least a key moment in their ongoing conflict.

Rick Prime’s killbots from an earlier episode. Adult Swim

Episode 5 is titled “Unmortricken” with the logline, “Rick and Morty wilding out, broh. They getting up to stuff.” As far as loglines go, this is one of the vaguest ever.

“Unmortricken” doesn’t offer much more than that either. It appears to be a riff on the 1992 Western movie Unforgiven directed and starred in by Clint Eastwood, in which a retired gunslinger gets back into the game for one final big bounty. But he gets swept up in a horrible series of violent confrontations, including against a corrupt town sheriff. As usual, it’s unlikely that the episode will bear a strong resemblance to the movie, but Rick on a solo quest for revenge against his greatest enemy sure has some Western vibes.

Notably, this episode received a TV-MA rating from the FCC, which is a rarity for the show. Only “Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate,” “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender,” and “Bethic Twinstinct” have received that rating thus far. These have featured some of the most graphic scenes and plotlines ever, so we can expect something on that with that when it comes to “Unmortricken.”

Our guess? There’s some kind of horribly violent confrontation with Rick Prime, and most likely a lot of nudity.