After two of the most bombastic Rick and Morty episodes ever — Morty’s quest with Ice-T and then one with Bigfoot in Valhalla — Season 7 is about to wrap things up with Sunday’s big finale. With Rick Prime defeated and Evil Morty MIA, there’s no telling what might happen next.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10, including the release date and time, episode title, teaser trailer, and more.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date?

The Rick and Morty Season 7 finale airs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 Release Time?

Like every other episode in Season 7, Episode 10 will air Sunday night at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Is There a Trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10?

In the Season 7 finale trailer, Morty and Rick waltz through some kind of scary carnival looking for a quick thrill, but after everything they’ve been through, they’re desensitized to fear itself. That’s when a sinister-looking and supposedly human man appears at this alien spookfest. “Did you know that Earth is home to the single scariest place in the galaxy?” the man says, offering to show them.

Rick agrees, especially since they were heading that way anyway.

What is the Title and Plot of Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 10?

Rick and Morty meet a mysterious stranger. Adult Swim

The season finale is called “Fear No Mort,” which seems to be a riff on the 1961 American thriller directed by Bernard Wiesen called Fear No More. In it, a secretary with a history of mental health issues becomes connected to a string of murders and a robbery in a suspenseful Hitchcockian noir. Did she commit these crimes? Can she solve them to save herself? It’s definitely a B-movie with a slight cult following, but it’s hardly anything special.

“Only thing to fear is fear itself, broh,” the episode’s logline reads. This is an overt reference to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural address before he guided America through the Great Depression. While we doubt things will get even remotely political on Rick and Morty, the emphasis on fear has a serious sense of foreboding. The mysterious man does specifically say that he is “originally from Earth” without confirming whether or not he is human. How did someone from Earth find their way to some freakshow halfway across the galaxy? Could it possibly be Rick’s long-lost adversary, the Devil?

Late in Season 1, Rick de-cursed items sold by the Devil in “Something Ricked This Way Comes.” In the episode’s post-credits scene, Rick and Summer took steroids to get ultra-buff so they could beat the Devil up. We haven’t seen him since. What’s he up to these days?

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 Online

Anybody with a cable login can watch the episode on the Adult Swim website as the episode airs on a 24/7 simulcast. A much easier way to watch, however, is to tune into basic cable on Cartoon Network.

How Many Episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 Are Left?

Rick defeated Rick Prime earlier in Season 7. Adult Swim

Episode 10 is the final episode of the season, so once we see Mr. Poopybutthole appear in the post-credits scene (assuming Rick and Morty follows tradition), then that’s a wrap on Season 7

When is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Hulu and Max Release Date?

With the last few seasons, once it finishes airing, it’s added to the Hulu and Max streaming services exactly five months after the season finale. Therefore, Rick and Morty Season 7 should theoretically arrive on Hulu and Max on May 17, 2024. If not, then it could be sooner.

Do We Know the Rick and Morty Season 8 Release Date?

Will Diane return in a future Rick and Morty season? Adult Swim

Showrunner Scott Marder told Inverse in August 2022 that there will be a new season of the show “every year” for the foreseeable future. In a more recent interview with Inverse, Executive Producer Steve Levy confirmed this: “That's the hope, that we would just air 10 in a row every year.”

Writer-producer James Siciliano also confirmed in the August 2022 interview that writing on Season 8 had already begun while Season 7 was in production. Since Rick and Morty is on this annual pace, then writing for Season 9 has probably already begun and Season 8 production is underway. Therefore, Rick and Morty Season 8 will probably premiere sometime in the fall of 2024 and finish airing sometime in December or sooner.

Currently, 2018’s 70-episode order is slated to run out at the end of Season 10. In theory, that would happen in late 2026. But Rick Sanchez said Rick and Morty for a hundred years, right?