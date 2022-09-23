In early 2022, Apple TV scored a major hit with Severance, a sci-fi thriller about a company where employee’s personalities and memories are split between their work and home lives using high-tech medicine. Your work personality (or “innie”) does the boring stuff while your at-home “outie” gets to have an actual life. Severance quickly became a cultural phenomenon. And now, the Sanchez/Smith family are doing a Severance episode of their own in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4, “Night Family.”

Except, we know for a fact that it takes more than a year for an episode of Rick and Morty to go from the first draft of a script to the final product you watch on Adult Swim. It seems clear both the beloved cartoon and Severance are reacting to some broader anti-work trends in modern society — or just ripping off Jordan Peele’s Us. Either way, we can’t wait to see how Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 turns out. But ahead of its debut, here’s everything you need to know, from release date and time to plot, trailer, and more.

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3?

Space Beth and regular Beth get intimate. Cartoon Network

Last week’s Thanksgiving episode of Rick and Morty had the Sanchez/Smith tribe staying home for Turkey Day, with Jerry offering up a disturbing toast, Beth and Space Beth making amorous advances towards each other, digs at extreme gamer culture, ice cream runs in space, permanently traumatized siblings, and an eviscerated bionic space whale.

As the two sapphic Beths get more romantically entwined and their affair is revealed to all, Jerry rolls up into a pillbug courtesy of an emotional defense system installed by Rick. When he finally emerges, Jerry turns the tables on Space Beth and Domestic Beth by approving their tryst and joining in the depravity.

Now that this indulgent meal of self-love has been digested, let’s tiptoe into the nocturnal lunacy of Episode 4 titled “Night Family” to see what slumbers.

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 drops exclusively on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim program on September 25, 2022

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 arrives on Earth at 11 p.m. Eastern, with brand new episodes scheduled to roll out each Sunday night at the appointed time.

Rick’s Night Person does some creepy midnight crunches Cartoon Network

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

Rick and Morty Season 6 is a kooky collection of ten episodes. After this week’s antics, there are six episodes still to watch.

Though the episode order keeps inexplicably shifting, these are the titles left to air:

“Night Family”

"Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”

“Full Meta Jackrick”

“Final Destination”

“A Rick in King Mortur's Mort”

“Analyze Piss”

“Juricksic Mort”

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4?

It seems that Rick has conceived a way to keep in shape while asleep to maintain a tight set of washboard abs courtesy of an alien Somnambulator machine, which programs his unconscious body to tackle pre-established tasks. Now the rest of the family wants in on the device as well, which will no doubt have some predictably unintended consequences.

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

Season 6’s versatile vocal cast stars Justin Roiland playing both Rick and his grandson Morty. Accompanying Roiland are Sarah Chalke as Beth, and Chris Parnell as Jerry, with Spencer Grammer doing her creative duty as Summer. Then there’s always the chance of some cool cameos!

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4?

Yes, Adult Swim served up an appetizing preview of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 that has everyone around the dining room table eating pancakes and discussing Rick’s Somnambulator device that directs the family’s brains to acquire desired mental skills or physical improvements at night. Sweet dreams!

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

Rick and Morty’s wacky masterminds Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have teamed up for the long run and signed contracts with Cartoon Network that will keep the interdimensional adventures around for at least another season. Season 7 scripts are all polished up and ready to film!