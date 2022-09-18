So far this season, Summer Smith has been elevated to a heroic figure after receiving Wolverine claws and slashing aliens in Rick and Morty Season 6’s premiere episode. In last week’s “Rick: A Mort Well Lived,” she executed a Die Hard-style mission to save her brother and grandfather from alien terrorists. So what will Summer get up to in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3? And more importantly, what time can you watch the new episode on Adult Swim and online?

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3, from release date and premiere time to plot, cast, trailer, and more.

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2?

This episode was a kooky tribute to the 1988 action classic, Die Hard. The beloved Christmas movie stars Bruce Willis as Detective John McClane, a New York City cop visiting his estranged wife and daughter for Christmas who gets embroiled in a terrorist heist at the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper.

Of course, Rick and Morty put a sci-fi spin on the entire thing, while pairing its Die Hard parody with a mind-bending exploration of simulation theory, cults, and religion. When the power at the intergalactic arcade Blips and Chitz briefly goes out during a terrorist takeover, the game Morty is playing reboots and his consciousness is split into 5 billion pieces and trapped inside the game’s 5 billion non-player characters. So Rick enters the game as its player-character Roy (McClane’s codename in Die Hard) and tries to save his grandson.

Summer does her best John McClane in last week’s Die Hard spoof Cartoon Network

In the real world, Summer goes on the offensive doing her best John McClane impersonation (even though she’s never seen Die Hard) and effectively crushes the alien threat, crawling through air shafts and firing laser rifles. A cool side-note: The Hans Gruber-like head alien that’s a dead ringer for a mustachioed Jar Jar Binks was voiced by Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage!

But as all returns to a semi-normal state and Morty regains his fractured consciousness, is he still the same Morty or one whose personality has been irrevocably altered?

Clear a path into the multiverse and let’s extrapolate the existential events Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3, “Bethic Twinstinct.”

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3?

Episode 3 enters this dimension exclusively on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3?

Our portal to the third episode opens at 11 p.m. Eastern, with fresh episodes each week at the same scheduled time throughout Rick and Morty Season 6.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

This sixth season of Rick and Morty is injected with ten episodes, so after this week’s expected madness, there are seven episodes left.

For those keeping count, here are the remaining episode titles in order:

“Bethic Twinstinct”

“Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”

“Full Meta Jackrick”

“Final Destination”

“Night Family”

“A Rick in King Mortur's Mort”

“Analyze Piss”

“Juricksic Mort”

Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage delivers a cool vocal cameo as the head alien terrorist last week Cartoon Network

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3?

“Bethic Twinstinct” sounds like it will be a spoof on the 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct, which starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. With Beth’s name as part of the cryptic title, we can be confident that this will be a Beth-focused tale, and the “twin” part of the title suggests we’ll be getting another Space Beth appearance too.

One possible spoiler: Michael Douglas’ jealous ex-girlfriend (and possible murderer) in the film is also named Beth....

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

Rick and Morty Season 6’s cast counts on the excellent vocal work of Justin Roiland portraying both Rick and Morty. Sarah Chalke brings Beth to life, Chris Parnell plays Jerry, and Spencer Grammer provides the voice of Summer. And don’t forget the occasional guest vocal cameos!

Is there a Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 trailer?

Yes, there’s a family dinner sneak peek for “Bethic Twinstinct” as the Smiths (including Space Beth) sit down for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and Jerry gives a depressing toast declaring that he’d take a bath with a blender if anything ever happened to Beth. Cheers!

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon previously signed a deal with Adult Swim to produce 100 episodes of Rick and Morty in total, which means we’re guaranteed not only a Season 7 but a whole lot more after that. In a recent interview, the show’s producers also told Inverse that we can expect a new season every year for the foreseeable future.