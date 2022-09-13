Rick and Morty just exposed the biggest flaw with simulation theory

When Cypher vigorously chews a mouthful of chateaubriand steak in The Matrix, he makes a point about how the simulation that most humans exist in is — more often than not — a far more enjoyable experience than what reality has to offer. “Ignorance is bliss,” he muses. The steak is not real, yet he enjoys it nonetheless.

Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 2 “Rick: A Mort Well Lived” tackles similar questions about miserable reality vs. a simpler simulation when Morty’s consciousness is fractured into a video game and Rick has to get him out. The episode’s final moments make us wonder if it would be worth returning to the “real world” if it were a worse place.

Roy: A Life Well Lived

Morty plays the VR game Roy: A Life Well Lived in an earlier episode of Rick and Morty. Adult Swim

The new episode Adult Swim aired the new episode Sunday night, and it brought us back to the intergalactic arcade Blips and Chitz. The location was first introduced in Season 2’s “Mortynight Run” and briefly featured in Season 4’s “Never Ricking Morty.” It’s best remembered as the place where Morty and Rick play Roy: A Life Well Lived, a VR life simulator in which the player spends an entire lifetime as everyman Roy Parsons.

Morty is at the arcade with Rick and Summer playing the game when alien terrorists attack Blips and Chitz. In the mayhem that ensues, the power briefly goes out, causing the game to reset and splintering Morty’s consciousness into more than 5 billion NPCs (non-player characters) that populate Roy’s immersive, virtual world. To save Morty, Rick enters the game as Roy.

Rick and Morty enter the Matrix

Rick tasks Summer with protecting him and Morty from the terrorists. Adult Swim

Every single NPC within Roy: A Life Well Lived is a tiny fraction of Morty and they all speak in his voice. But they have no idea — at first. Imagine their shock and awe when Rick (playing as Roy) begins explaining the truth to as many people as possible. “So am I your grandson?” people ask over and over. The answer is always a resounding — and frustrated — yes. Double frustrating is how everyone thinks that Roy is selling them on a cult or religion, which is a running bit the episode presents many times over.

“You guys keep thinking I'm a religious leader,” Rick says. “This isn't a religion! This is actual truth! I'm a scientist in real life, but this isn't real life, this is a video game.” Later, when his followers start writing songs about his message, he clarifies, “While I do have a message from a world beyond this one, and I do need the entire world to hear my message, what I do not need is any more songs about it.”

What comes to be known as “grandsonism” makes it clear that there is virtually no difference between a cult, a religion, and a peculiar fractured existence within a video game simulation. The mainstream media labels the movement a “doomsday cult” and a soldier calls the followers “the wrong kind of religious.” Somebody even calls Roy “some kind of pope.” Rick and Morty has often repeated the sentiment that one single life is meaningless in the grand scope of the multiverse. The show inherently doubles down on that a billionfold here in new and interesting ways.

The episode ultimately asks big questions about the nature of truth and existence. Is it more ridiculous to trust the words of a single man as gospel or to ignore objective truth and try to derive meaning in our own existence? When you’re just a tiny fraction of a real person, how can you ever hope to grasp the scope of it all? And is being an NPC in Roy really so different than being a regular person on the real planet Earth?

Marta, the leader of the grandsonism movement, shaving her head to embrace the Morty identity. Adult Swim

The vast majority of Morty NPCs are about as dumb as Morty himself, but one young Jewish girl named Marta plays a major role in converting 92 percent of the world to Rick’s cause. If the overarching A-plot is a meditation on the meaninglessness of existence with Roy as its prophet, then Marta is the heart of it all that teaches us how to derive meaning in such a chaotic universe.

When Marta and Rick start to disagree, it leads to a planet-wide conflict between the NPCs who are ready to be reabsorbed into Morty’s consciousness and the ones who prefer to live out their own individual lives (even if they know they don’t really exist).

After decades of fighting (or minutes in the real world thanks to time dilation), Marta realizes that the vast majority of people want a simplified existence in which authority figures tell them what to do. Their loyalty to her says more about a lack of existential curiosity than it does their humanity.

“My people are staying only out of loyalty to me,” she admits. “I'm a relic. I don't represent them anymore.”

For Harmon series co-creator Dan Harmon, “Rick: A Mort Well Lived” represented a chance to explore the bizarre overlap between religion and simulation theory in a way only Rick and Morty can.

“I got really excited about that idea because it’s simultaneously an almost possible to grasp simulation theory while simultaneously being a really perfect model for almost any organized religions,” Harmon says in an Inside the Episode clip. “They all come back to this idea that we don’t have to worry about whatever we think our little tiny scripted jam is because we are all part of some larger thing with a bigger destiny. And the way that intersects with simulation theory, of course, is that the bigger destiny might be that you are a 14-year-old kid whose toast is burning. You may be rushing to atone with an impersonal cosmos for no reason. You may have a better gig as unenlightened tripe in someone else’s fractured amusement.”

Like Marta realizes in the end when she rigs the Roy machine up so she can live forever in the simulation even after everyone else leaves is that for some people, feeling like a tiny fraction of a “real” person can be more meaningful than reuniting with the cosmos if you truly believe in it. In that sense, belief is more powerful than truth, and that is a realization that renders simulation theory totally pointless.