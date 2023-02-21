Quantumania’s Post-Credits Scene Just Solved a Huge Loki Mystery

Loki may turn out to be the most important piece of Marvel’s entire Multiverse Saga — but we won’t know for sure until the show’s many loose threads are tied up over the next few years. However, thanks to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and its post-credits scene, we already have an answer to one of Loki’s strangest mysteries.

Warning! Huge spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (and also Loki Season 1).

Quantumania’s post-credits scene

In case you need a quick refresher, here’s what happens in the pivotal first post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After Ant-Man and his family defeat Kang the Conqueror (mostly thanks to Hank Pym and his ants, to be honest), the movie cuts to an unknown location where a trio of Kang variants discuss their plans.

It’s also implied that these three Kangs were the ones who exiled their fellow Kang to the Quantum Realm in the first place.

The Council of Kangs in Marvel Comics. Marvel

The camera then cuts to an arena full of countless more Kangs. The meaning is clear: The villain we met in Quantumania was just the beginning. There’s an entire army of super-powered time-traveling warlords played by Jonathan Majors coming for the MCU in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — and maybe even sooner.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s how this connects to Loki Season 1.

Quantumania and Loki Season 1

At the end of Loki Season 1, our heroes found themselves in a mysterious castle inhabited by He Who Remains, yet another Kang variant who created an all-powerful bureaucracy called the Time Variance Authority to reduce the entire multiverse into a single “Sacred Timeline.” (Yes, it’s confusing. No, we don’t have time to explain the entire thing here.)

Upon entering the castle, Loki and Sylvie (a female Loki variant) find themselves in a room with three large human-shaped statues. A fourth statue lies broken on the ground. At the time, this seemed extremely significant, but Loki never provided an explanation. In an interview with Vanity Fair, series production designer Kasra Farahani even declined to comment beyond saying that “answers will be forthcoming.”

Concept art for the statue room in Loki’s Season 1 finale. Marvel

Now, we may finally have that answer. Based on Quantumania’s post-credits scene, it’s clear that there was some sort of power struggle between Kang the Conqueror and the three other variants seen in that post-credits scene. That means the four statues in Loki likely represent those four characters, with the broken one symbolizing Kang’s defeat and banishment to the Quantum Realm.

Why does this matter? Beyond the simple satisfaction of solving a mystery, this Quantumania connection also raises some interesting timeline possibilities. It seems like Kang the Conqueror got banished to the Quantum Realm before He Who Remains created the TVA, which means there were technically multiple Kang variants around during Loki.

It’s possible He Who Remains might even have been involved in exiling Kang in the first place. If that’s the case, it makes a lot of sense that as soon as He Who Remains wound up dead, the first thing Kang would do is take over the TVA, which is exactly what happened at the end of Loki Season 1.

As for what happens next, we’ll probably have to wait until Loki Season 2 to find out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.