Ms. Marvel Episode 3 release date, time, cast, trailer, and schedule for the Disney Plus show

Ms. Marvel started to find its groove in Episode 2, “Crush,” as Kamala (Iman Vellani) became more acquainted with her blossoming powers amid mounting teen angst.

After her display at AvengerCon, Jersey City and social media are all abuzz with gossip about this sassy superpowered savior, but she’s earned the attention of the Department of Damage Control too.

Kamala and her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) have teamed up to study her powers, but the supercharged Jersey Girl is distracted by her attraction to a handsome new student, Kamran (Rish Shah). As she bonds with this mysterious hunk over family dynamics, music, and Bollywood films, Bruno gets word of his acceptance to an early immersion program at CalTech that means leaving New Jersey.

Is Kamran going to be friend or foe? Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, Kamala’s friend Nakia campaigns to join the Mosque board, and we all learn about how the 1947 Partition of India affected Kamala’s mother and grandmother. More about the mystery of the bracelet’s origin is revealed too when Kamala’s mom admits it was once the property of her own mother, Aisha.

And over at the Eid Mubarak festival, a selfie-taking kid almost tumbles from a Mosque minaret only to be saved by Kamala, who’s distracted by visions and harassed by government agents looking to bring her in. Kamran saves the day by zooming up in his car, and his mom, Namja, appears as the woman Kamala’s been seeing in visions. As we hit the series midpoint, that leaves a lot of marvels and mysteries on tap for Kamala.

When is the Ms. Marvel Episode 3 release date?

Ms. Marvel Episode 3 airs exclusively on Disney+ starting June 22, 2022, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays.

What is the Ms. Marvel Episode 3 release time?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

Bruno has a few big decisions to make. Marvel Studios

How many episodes is Ms. Marvel Season 1?

Ms. Marvel will consist of six episodes. Here’s the tentative release schedule for Season 1:

Episode 3 - June 22, 2022

Episode 4 - June 29, 2022

Episode 5 - July 6, 2022

Episode 6 - July 13, 2022

Who is in the Ms. Marvel cast?

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Her co-stars include:

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Fawad Khan as Hasan

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Arian Moayed as Officer P. Cleary

Is there a Ms. Marvel Episode 3 trailer?

There’s no official trailer, but we're expecting Episode 3 to flesh out more about Kamran, his mother, Namja (Nimra Bucha), and their connection to Kamala's bangle. This plot doesn’t come from the comics, but was created to provide a non-Inhumans explanation for Kamala’s powers. Notably, however, Kamran is a villain in the comics, so expect some conflict to appear in a hurry.

Meanwhile, Bruno will need to make a major decision about whether he'll leave his best friend/apparent crush Kamala and go off to school at CalTech, and we're apt to learn more about Kamala’s family history. In the absence of an Episode 3 teaser, here’s the trailer for the series as a whole.

Will there be a Ms. Marvel Season 2?

Marvel Studios has been silent on any plans for another season, although the character certainly has enough comic book adventures to create a sophomore season with. Looking further into the future, Ms. Marvel is destined to appear in the 2023 Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, alongside Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau.