Ms. Marvel ending explained: Is Kamala Khan a [SPOILERS]?

The Ms. Marvel finale has arrived, and as expected, it’s freaking incredible. Cementing itself as one of the best entries in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney+ series ended on a thrilling high note and a shocking reveal. But what does this mean for the future of Kamala Khan and the MCU at large? Let’s dive in.

Warning: Spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6 ahead.

Ms. Marvel ending explained

At the very end of Ms. Marvel Episode 6, Kamala has a talk with her friend Bruno, who’s been doing some research into her family’s DNA at the rest of her brother Aamir. Unfortunately for Aamir, he doesn’t have the same genetics that make Kamala a superhero, but the reason why may come as a surprise. According to Bruno, Ms. Marvel’s powers are the result of a “mutation.”

Kamala cuts Bruno short here, pointing out that this is just another label for her critics to use against her. And if that wasn’t enough of a clue, we also hear a hint of the iconic X-Men theme. In other words: the MCU’s version of Ms. Marvel may be a Mutant, but what does that actually mean?

Is Ms. Marvel a mutant?

Kamala Khan’s powers could make her a member of the MCU’s X-Men. Marvel Studios

In the original Marvel comics, Kamala Khan is decisively not a Mutant. Instead, her powers come from Inhuman genes activated by a Terrigen Bomb. The Inhumans are a group of superpowered individuals in the Marvel universe with some similarities to Mutants but a very different origin story. They’ve also served an arguably similar role in the comics, especially after Marvel sold the rights to the X-Men to Fox and attempted to replace that team with something new.

But now that Marvel Studios owns the X-Men, it seems the strategy is shifting once again. Making Ms. Marvel a Mutant could rewrite her story to place her into one of Marvel’s most iconic superhero teams. (It’s also not a huge stretch considering the similarities between Mutants and Inhumans.)

Of course, this also raises the question of what it all means for the Inhumans, who recently made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the form of Inhumans leader Black Bolt. But considering that was an alternate dimension and Black Bolt’s head exploded, this might not be much of an issue.

X-Men in the MCU?

Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

We’ve known for a while now that the X-Men — and Mutants in general — are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the how remained a mystery. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hinted at their debut with its visit to the known Mutant hangout Madripoor and Multiverse of Madness featured Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X, Ms. Marvel may be the biggest clue so far about the studio’s grand plans.

If Kamala Khan has the Mutant gene, then it’s possible countless other people in the MCU have it too. It’s likely only a matter of time before more of them emerge. Now we just need Charles Xavier to show up (again) and start recruiting his new X-Men.