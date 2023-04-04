This season of The Mandalorian has been less about Mando and more about the Mandalorians as a collective. And so far, things look surprisingly good for the downtrodden race of bounty hunters. Given the newest revelation heading into Season 3 Episode 6 of The Mandalorian, however, trouble appears to be on the horizon.

Last week’s installment did a lot of work connecting the dots between Season 3’s two main storylines on Coruscant and... wherever the Children of the Watch are hiding out. On one hand, we know that when Bo-Katan takes charge, the Mandalorians seem to be unstoppable. So it only makes sense that she should be the one to reunite their splintered society. On the other, the season officially has a villain (or villains). Moff Gideon is on the loose. There’s also an Imperial rat nestled in the New Republic, and there might be some nefarious Mandalorian business intertwined in it all, which would totally blow up any Mando reunification plans. And just like that, tensions are running high in Season 3.

Ahead, everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6, including its release date, start time, runtime, and a recap of last week.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 (Chapter 22) premieres on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6?

Din Djarin and Grogu alongside Paz Vizsla. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian arrives at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6?

The episode reportedly runs 44 minutes and 14 seconds long.

How many episodes are left in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian features a total of eight episodes (Chapters 17-24), which means we’re swiftly approaching the season finale. After this week’s installment, only two episodes remain.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6?

Disney loves to be ultra-secretive about the exact plot of upcoming episodes, but we do know that Episode 6 will be creatively helmed by veteran Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard. Given her history of directing an episode centering on Bo-Katan Kryze, it wouldn’t be surprising if this episode focuses on Bo, too.

With the events at the end of Episode 5 in mind, perhaps we will see Bo-Katan leading an expedition in search of other scattered Mandalorian sects in order to reunite the tribes as one, as well as learn more details about who aided in Moff Gideon’s escape. Are there some big, bad Mandalorians mixed up in all of this, or is someone else in the galaxy trying to frame the Mandalorians and usher in complete chaos? It sure seems as though the season is gearing up toward some kind of Mandalorian-focused battle in the finale. Plus, isn’t the Darksaber still an issue if Bo-Katan truly is the chosen one to lead the Mandalorians?

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5?

Mandalorians fight together to liberate Nevarro from pirates. Lucasfilm

After Pirate King Gorian Shard lays siege on the planet of Nevarro, High Magistrate Greef Karga sends out for help from New Republic X-wing pilot, Carson Teva. Captain Teva then heads to Coruscant to get New Republic approval for a rescue mission, but he runs into bureaucratic blocks — aided by none other than Elia Kane.

Teva takes matters into his own hands and descends upon the Children of the Watch’s secret hiding place to ask for their aid. After a motivational speech from Paz Vizsla, Bo-Katan leads the Mandalorians in battle to liberate Nevarro. As the other Mandalorians fight on the ground, Din Djarin (with Grogu in his lap) and Bo lead combat from the sky. Eventually, they take down Gorian Shard and his pirates. As a reward for their heroic aid, Greef Karga gifts the Children of the Watch a handsome chunk of land on Nevarro.

In a one-on-one meeting in the abandoned Mandalorian forge where the series began, the Armorer instructs Bo-Katan to remove her helmet. She then tells Bo that her Mythosaur sighting means it’s time to rebuild Mandalorian civilization. Back outside, the Armorer tells everyone that Bo-Katan is the chosen one who will lead a mission to reunite the Mandalorians across the galaxy and eventually retake their home planet of Mandalore.

Out in space, Captain Teva stumbles upon a derelict New Republic shuttle. It turns out to be the ship that was transporting Moff Gideon to trial, which confirms Teva’s suspicions that Gideon escaped. He then discovers something interesting on the shuttle: a shard of beskar, which points to damning evidence of Mandalorian presence on the ship. Uh-oh...

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

New Republic X-wing pilot, Carson Teva, knows danger is imminent. Lucasfilm

Yes! Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that the Season 4 script has already been fully written, even though a fourth season still hasn’t been officially announced by Disney or Lucasfilm. Not only that, but Favreau also told Film Stories there might be even more Mandalorian seasons in the future, so long as fans keep “digging it.”