Mandalorian Season 3 May Confirm a Wild Theory About the Armorer

The Armorer is one of the most mysterious characters in Star Wars. Although she’s Mando’s spiritual guide and the creator of all his cool Beskar gadgets and doodads, we know next to nothing about her. She’s clearly an important figure in the Children of the Watch, but what was she up to before she began leading this covert group?

Fans previously thought they had an answer in the form of a deliciously wild theory. Now Season 3 is providing more evidence. But is that enough to tie this mysterious character to one of the most interesting villains in all of Star Wars?

There’s long been speculation that the Armorer is a Darth Maul loyalist, based on the fact that Darth Maul led the Death Watch during the Siege of Mandalore — and that the Armorer sports Maul-like horns on her helmet. But now that we know more about the Watch and Mandalore itself, there could be a clear answer to the Armorer’s identity.

TikToker wrusebane suggests this theory could be taken a step further. Anyone who’s seen Rebels knows Darth Maul died just before the Battle of Yavin, but Solo revealed he was running the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate before his demise. Fans have also speculated that The Armorer is actually Rook Kast, who fought alongside Maul during the Siege.

Maybe Rook Kast was Maul’s successor, and after his death she transformed the Crimson Dawn into the Children of the Watch, making it a Mandalorian group much like the Death Watch was. This would explain the Armorer’s need for a pseudonym, as Rook Kast unwittingly aided in the destruction of Mandalore.

The Mandalorian Season 3 adds evidence to this theory. The Armorer has been acting shifty, especially around Bo-Katan Kryze. If the Armorer has a history with Darth Maul and the Death Watch, then Bo-Katan could recognize her. (Importantly, Bo-Katan’s own group, the Nite Owls, were also in Death Watch.)

It’s also clear that Bo-Katan isn’t a fan of the Armorer, but by the end of Episode 5, they have a begrudging respect for each other. The Armorer reveals to Bo-Katan that her Mythosaur sighting makes her destined to unite the Mandalorians — something she could know the former heiress is capable of because of their shared history.

And why would the Children of the Watch need to remain so undercover for so long? The Empire has been ousted and the New Republic holds power, yet the Armorer keeps hiding in sewers and space stations. Why would she remain covert unless she’s trying to hide a dangerous secret?

The Armorer’s horned helmet led fans to believe there’s a Darth Maul connection. Lucasfilm

It’s a tempting theory, but some boring logistical elements might throw a space wrench in it. If the Children of the Watch were founded after Maul’s death, they’re only about a decade old. So how could they have raised Din Djarin after rescuing him as a child?

You could argue that someone else raised Din for a while, but the concept of “foundlings” seems to be unique to the Childre of the Watch. When Boba Fett reveals that Jango was a founding like Din, it implies that Jango was also raised in the Watch, or something akin to them. Maybe they weren’t always so strict, but they were definitely around.

Still, there could be ties to Maul afoot. And with the rate The Mandalorian Season 3 is progressing, we may learn the Armorer’s secrets in the next few weeks.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.