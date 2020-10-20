With just two weeks left before The Mandalorian Season 2 drops out of hyperspace, Star Wars fans are clamoring for some big hints about the further adventures of Din Djarin and the "the Child." The newest one-minute trailer, which dropped at halftime during Monday night football on October 19, didn't give away much more than the first trailer. But there are two subtle clues which could lead back to an old rumor that Boba Fett — the first person we ever saw rock Mandalorian armor — might actually be returning in Mandalorian Season 2.

Here's why this subtle trailer for Mandalorian Season 2, just maybe might be teasing the return of Boba Fett.

In terms of new pieces of information about the story of Mandalorian Season 2, the new trailer tells us pretty much what we already know. Mando is reuniting with Greef Karga and Cara Dune to track down the rightful home of the Child (aka, Baby Yoda). As with Season 1, everyone is out still out to get Mando, which apparently, this season, includes the New Republic. The trailer opens with the X-wings we saw in the last trailer forcing Mando to crash land after saying, "Razor Crest, stand down." In theory, we're used to the people flying X-wings to be the good guys, but maybe from Mando's point-of-view, that's not really the case.

Obviously, Boba Fett doesn't appear in any of this footage, so why would someone say Boba Fett is being teased here? Well, for one thing, there's good reason to believe Boba Fett is returning simply because The Hollywood Reporter and others have previously said that Temuera Morrison is returning to play Boba Fett (or another clone?) in Mandalorian Season 2. Assuming Boba Fett is in this season and is alive, why would Mando need to cross paths with him — other than the fact they are both bounty hunters?

Well, one scene in the trailer seems to show Cara Dune and Greef Karga busting a blue-skinned Mythrol out of some kind of Imperial Prison. This could mean nothing, but Mando's first bounty in the first episode of The Mandalorian was an unnamed Mythrol. Could this be the same guy? And if it is the same guy, why are they busting him out of jail?

Furthermore, if Greef Karga is freeing someone who had been hunted down according to the Bounty Hunter code, then that could imply Mando and his friends are going to incur the wrath of other bounty hunters by breaking that code. If Boba Fett is part of a bounty hunting guilt, then that could be reason enough for him to show up right there.

Doesn't this blue guy look familiar? Lucasfilm

But the slightly bigger development is that Mando makes it clear that he is going to be searching for "other Mandalorians" to make his quest easier. For fans of The Clone Wars or Rebels, this could mean a helmet-removing Mandalorian like Sabine Wren or Bo-Katan — both of who are also rumored to appear this season.

That said, even though Boba Fett might not technically be a Mandalorian the way we think of them, Season 1 made a pretty big deal of the idea that it didn't matter where you were born; being a true Mandalorian meant you were part of a creed. Other than rocking the armor, were Jango and Boba Fett actually Mandalorians? If Mando is looking for other people like him, he may not be able to get too choosy about these distinctions.

Or, to put it another way, if Mando goes looking for other Mandalorians, what happens if he just finds Boba Fett?