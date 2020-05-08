Actor Temuera Morrison is set to join Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which means Boba Fett could be joining The Mandalorian Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Morrison is most famous for playing Jango Fett, the "father" of Boba Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. But because Boba Fett is a clone of Jango Fett, Morrison also retroactively became the voice of Boba Fett in the Special Edition of the Star Wars trilogy when it was released on Blu-ray in 2004.

So the question is: If Morrison is returning to Star Wars for The Mandalorian Season 2, is he playing Boba Fett? Or... another Clone of Jango Fett?

Speculative spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 ahead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison is back and he is totally playing Boba Fett:

"Sources say Morrison will play Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and who seemingly died in 1983's Return of the Jedi as he fell into a Sarlacc pit."

That said, it seems like the scoop is that Morrison is back, but are we sure he is playing Boba Fett? Think about it. Jango Fett was the template for all the Clones in the Clone Army, meaning any surviving Clones from The Clone Wars, would also be played by Temuera Morrison. In fact, considering that Morrison is 59-years-old, he's actually the perfect age to play a different character entirely: Captain Rex.

In The Clone Wars and Rebels, Captain Rex was a Clone who — with the help Ahsoka Tano — was able to avoid participating in Order 66 by disabling his inhibitor chip. By the time of the Rebellion, an older (and bearded) Rex allied with the Rebels against the Empire. There was even some (controversial) speculation that he retroactively "became" a background character in Return of the Jedi.

The point is, if you're going to bring in Temuera Morrison in the same season you are going to bring in Ahsoka Tano, it feels like a good time to bring back Rex. As we learned in The Clone Wars, Ahsoka and Rex were super-old colleagues, and Morrison is closer to being the "right" age for Rex than Boba Fett.

On top of that, as far as we all know, Boba Fett is still dead. So, if The Mandalorian does bring Boba Fett back from the dead, it feels like that fact will have to be explained, perhaps, on screen.

And if that happens — and Morrison is playing Boba Fett — then that means we're gonna see that Sarlacc Pit again. Which honestly, is the last thing we would have expected in a thousand years.