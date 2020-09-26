Mandalorian Season 2 theory reveals the return of a forgotten lightsaber

The wait for The Mandalorian Season 2 has been full of rumors of returning Star Wars icons. It's still possible we may see characters like Cobb Vanth, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano, and even Boba Fett grace our screens — and the trailer only introduced more mystery into who Mando and his young ward will encounter on their journey.

Now, a new theory reveals how these mysterious characters may bring back a missing weapon from Star Wars past, now with a new owner in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The biggest question from The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer was, without a doubt, who exactly was that mysterious cloaked woman seen in the harbor? Yes, we know she's played by Sasha Banks, but what character is she? One popular suggestion was Mandalorian native and Rebels main character Sabine Wren.

While that concept is interesting, Sabine is not one of the Jedi "sorcerers" Mando and The Child are seeking. Her main connection to the Mandalorian story is the fact she was the owner of the Darksaber (a Mandalorian invention in of itself) in Rebels. The darksaber is now the property of Moff Gideon, as seen in the last shot of The Mandalorian Season 1, so if she returns it may be with a vendetta against him.

The mysterious cloaked stranger in the 'Mandalorian' Season 2 trailer Lucasfilm

However, Sabine may still be armed with a lightsaber of her own. Redditor garywinthropecorp spotted a key opportunity for both a Rebels Easter egg and a way for Sabine to face off against Moff Gideon for her old saber: Ezra Bridger's green lightsaber.

After the Rebels finale, young Jedi Ezra Bridger left his lightsaber with Sabine, who used it as a quick escape from a building rigged to explode. There's no mention of what happened to it after that, so Sabine could absolutely still be wielding the saber four years after those events. She's not Force-sensitive, but she did receive lightsaber training from Jedi, so she'd be more than able to use it to face off against Moff Gideon or protect Baby Yoda.

Sabine Wren with the darksaber in 'Rebels' Lucasfilm

This isn't the first time a past lightsaber has been rumored to make a Mandalorian appearance. Other theories claim the return of Ahsoka Tano will bring either her two dual-wielding lightsabers or Anakin's lightsaber, rescued from its fall at the end of Empire Strikes Back. It seems like after the darksaber, fans are expecting another beloved saber to return every season.

The Inverse Analysis — The possibility of Ezra Bridger's lightsaber returning depends on the possibility of Sabine Wren returning. Considering she is an actual Mandalorian and has a history with the darksaber, she would slot into the plot well. But with series star Giancarlo Esposito's recent revelation that big answers won't come until later, perhaps she and the lightsabers won't appear until Season 3 or 4.