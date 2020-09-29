Mandalorian Season 2 leak may confirm a huge Ahsoka rumor

For fans of The Mandalorian, the year-long wait for Season 2 has been full of rumors. From Sasha Banks potentially stepping into the role of Sabine Wren to Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, there's no end to the speculation. However, one name gets brought up over and over again: Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka's reappearance in The Mandalorian has yet to be officially confirmed, but a preview of an upcoming Star Wars toy release all but confirms a thrilling addition to the cast that fans had long suspected.

Ahsoka Tano fought with two lightsabers throughout The Clone Wars, but Hasbro is selling one, branded as her Clone Wars lightsaber. On paper, that doesn't seem to be connected with The Mandalorian at all, but then there's the matter of the box art.

The box features is a lifelike illustration of Ahsoka, not looking like the doe-eyed Togruta from The Clone Wars or the more mature version we saw in Rebels. This illustration looks exactly what a live-action Ahsoka would look like. It also bears a very strong resemblance to a well-known actor.

Hasbro

The likeness to Rosario Dawson was pointed out by Twitter user MattV525, and while it's difficult to tell from just a monotone illustration, it does look like there's a similarity between this Ahsoka and the many, many photoshop estimations as to what Dawson would look like in full make-up.

This lightsaber isn't slated for release until April 2021. Could the team behind the Star Wars: The Black Series have had access to The Mandalorian footage in order to make this rendition of Ahsoka resemble the one that may grace our screens before the end of the year?

Well, it would be a stretch. The Star Wars: The Black Series lightsabers are all packaged with illustrations similar to this one. While all the previous sabers in the collection had live-action characters to use as references, Ahsoka was the only one only seen in animation, so her illustration had to be augmented to be lifelike.

It's not the first time we've seen animated characters be illustrated to look more realistic in the Star Wars: The Black Series merch release. A special set of Rebels action figures were each accompanied by a lifelike illustration, depicting Zeb, Chopper, Kanan, Hera, Sabine, and Ahsoka.

The 'Rebels' action figure set Hasbro

While that Ahsoka illustration differs somewhat from the one featured on the lightsaber packaging, this set demonstrates how these lifelike drawings may not be influenced by an upcoming live-action appearance.

The Inverse Analysis — Whether or not the lightsaber package illustration is based on Ahsoka Tano is debatable, but there is some news to be gleaned by this. A new Ahsoka lightsaber release may be in anticipation of a newfound interest in her character, possibly tied to her live-action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2. And who knows, she might bring Sabine Wren along with, too.