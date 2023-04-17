The 7 Most Likely Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Cameos, Ranked

The Mandalorian loves a surprise cameo almost as much as Din Djarin loves Grogu. In Season 1, the cameos were mainly out-of-universe celebrities — Matt Lanter, Bill Burr, Richard Ayoade, Jason Sudeikis, etc. Season 2 was packed to the gills with in-universe cameos, including Bo-Katan, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Cobb Vanth, and, finally, Luke Skywalker.

Season 3 seems to be combining the two approaches. Yes, we’re seeing Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd in hijinks, but we’re also introducing new characters like Captain Paelleon. But now that the Mandalorians are reunited and dead set on taking back Mandalore, who is likely to join them in the finale and tip the balance in their favor? Here are seven guesses, based on who’s the most likely.

7. Fenn Rau

Fenn Rau in Star Wars: Rebels. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian Season 3 is supposed to reunite all the surviving Mandalorians, and Fenn Rau is one of the few still kicking around. Fenn Rau was a leader of a group of Mandalorians known as The Protectors. There have been rumors Rau’s voice actor Kevin McKidd was seen on set, so this side character from Rebels may take the spotlight in The Mandalorian.

6. Rook Kast

Gar Saxxon and Rook Kast in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

As Season 3 casts more and more doubt on the character of The Armorer, the mysterious spiritual leader of The Children of the Watch, a fan theory has emerged that she may actually be Mandalorian Rook Kast, who was partially at fault for the fall of Mandalore in the first place. It wouldn’t be a cameo so much as a reveal — after all, The Armorer’s been there from the start — but it would still be a surprise appearance.

5. Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano appeared in both The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, and will star in her own spinoff soon. Lucasfilm

Ahsoka is the next in line for the Mandalorian-verse throne, as her spinoff Ahsoka is set to premiere later this year. She’s already appeared in The Mandalorian once, and she also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. Why not come back and pay Din back for all the help he’s given her in taking care of Grogu? It would also serve as a great reunion between Ahsoka and Bo-Katan Kryze.

Basically everyone from Rebels is available for a Mandalorian cameo — Zeb’s already had one this season, and Hera and Sabine are both slated to appear in Ahsoka.

4. Ezra Bridger

Sabine stares at a hologram of live-action Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka trailer. Lucasfilm

Ezra Bridger is the long-lost protagonist of Rebels, and the goal at the end of Ahsoka’s search. This does cast doubt on a Season 3 finale appearance — after all, we know that Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi and her pal Sabine Wren as they search for him — but maybe that series takes place in the two years between Mandalorian seasons, allowing for a now-found Ezra to appear in the finale, though it would spoil Ahsoka. But let’s be honest, the fact Ezra will be saved is inevitable.

3. Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker (in his digitally de-aged form) as seen in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Luke was the big finale cameo in Season 2, why waver from a sure thing? Since that episode, Lucasfilm’s digital de-aging technology has advanced greatly, and another Luke appearance would allow the studio to show it off again. Plus, he’s got a certain loyalty to the Mandalorians as Grogu is his former student. Would another Luke appearance lose some splendor the second time around (third if you count The Book of Boba Fett)? There’s only one way to find out.

2. Boba Fett

Boba Fett in his own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Boba Fett has been taking a back seat since his spinoff The Book of Boba Fett essentially served as The Mandalorian Season 2.5 for an episode. Could he repay the favor with an appearance in Season 3? Fans have been collecting a staggering amount of out-of-universe evidence, and in-universe, he’s still serving as daimyo on Tattooine, so he could absolutely take a jaunt over to Mandalore and give some backup as a Mandalorian (or son/clone of a Mandalorian) himself.

1. Thrawn

Our first glimpse of Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Ahsoka trailer. Lucasfilm

The timing around the announcement of Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn seems too convenient not to mention. We’ve seen a tease of him in the Ahsoka trailer, we got casting news, and then a few days later he was name-dropped in the Empire Zoom meeting at the start of The Mandalorian Episode 7. The only thing left to reveal is that terrifying Chiss face, and The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is the perfect venue. Not only would it lend a new terrifying villain to The Mandalorian, but it would also allow Ahsoka to use Thrawn’s face in future trailers, since the series is big enough to give his debut the fanfare it deserves.

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale premieres Wednesday, April 19, on Disney+.