After a fascinating first half, Loki Season 2 is upping all the stakes in its last few episodes. Episode 4 took a huge swing by showing Loki, Mobius, and the TVA crew faced with a horrible tragedy: the destruction of the Temporal Loom and possibly the TVA itself.

Where can the story go from here? Here’s everything you need to know about Episode 5, from when it’ll be available to if there’s a trailer.

What is the Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date?

We learned that Loki actually pruned himself in Loki Season 2 Episode 8. Marvel Studios

Much like broadcast TV, Loki premieres on Thursday nights, unlike other streaming series. Loki Season 2 Episode 5 premieres Thursday, Nov 2 on Disney+.

What time does Loki Season 2 Episode 5 premiere?

Loki Season 2 is adopting a more traditional television release schedule much like previous Disney+ series Ahsoka, meaning Loki Season 2 Episode 5 will be available to stream at 6:00 p.m. PST and 9:00 p.m. EST.

Is there a trailer for Loki Season 2 Episode 5?

Loki isn’t doing individual episode trailers, but after the monumental events of Episode 4, Marvel released a mid-season trailer that will catch you up on what’s happened so far — and even contains a glimpse of what’s coming up.

What will happen in Loki Episode 5?

If the mid-season trailer is anything to go by, Episode 5 will follow Loki as he tries to track down his friends in the TVA even though they’ve gone back to their old lives, including Mobius selling recreational vehicles. You know what that means: we may finally see him on a jet-ski. Without the infrastructure of the TVA, what happens to all our characters? Where will Sylvie end up?

How many episodes will Loki Season 2 have?

Loki is a six-episode series, meaning Episode 5 is the second-to-last episode in the season.

Will there be a Loki Season 3?

There’s no word as to whether or not Loki will return for a third season, but since we learned of Season 2 right in a post-credits scene at the end Season 1, we may learn next week.

Loki Season 2 streams Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST on Disney+.