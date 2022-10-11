Does Aegon II have kids? House of the Dragon's worst marriage, explained

Much to Alicent Hightower’s dismay, the eldest Targaryen prince is a pervert, a philanderer, and a prick.

Aegon II, Alicent’s son with the late Viserys I Targaryen, shows no sign of being suited for the Iron Throne. He’s more interested in drinking away his days in the company of women — with or without their consent — than getting involved in politics.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s half-sibling has to get his act together, because with his father’s passing comes the prickly subject of succession. Will Aegon II shape up and ascend the Iron Throne, passing the title of King onto his future children with his sister-wife Helaena Targaryen? The A Song of Ice and Fire prequel texts by George R.R. Martin may provide some clarity.

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8!

In Episode 8 of House of the Dragon, we get yet another time jump. The Hightower-Targaryen, Targaryen-Velaryon, and Targaryen-Strong kids age, and with their maturation come actor swaps but not much character growth. Aegon II has just raped a servant girl named Dyana. Dyana can’t hold back her tears while relaying the ordeal to Aegon’s mother, Queen Alicent.

The queen offers a pat on the back and an abortifacient tea to Dyana. Did the liquid Plan B do the trick? A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in the Episode 9 preview showcasing a small, blonde toddler raises the question of whether Aegon II has had a bastard son.

Prince Aegon II Targaryen remains spoiled and selfish as a young adult. HBO

Aegon II’s legitimate children

Though his sister-wife Helaena (Phia Saban) blurted out at the dinner table that Aegon II largely ignores her — which she’s thankful for — they do bear children in the prequel novellas.

Their first children are twins, Prince Jaehaerys and Princess Jaehaera. Their youngest son, Prince Maelor, is born a couple years later. In the books, all three children are born before Viserys’ demise, so either we just haven’t seen them yet or House of the Dragon is tweaking the timeline.

Without getting into spoiler territory, Aegon II’s children, much like Rhaenyra and Daemon’s children, will play a major role during and after the brewing battle between Targaryen half-siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra.

Aegon II was not happy about his betrothal to his quirky younger sister, Helaena. HBO

Aegon II’s illegitimate children

As Helaena insinuated during Episode 8’s dinner, Aegon II is promiscuous. In the books, he has two presumed bastards who remain unnamed. He fathers a boy with a girl whose virginity he buys in the Street of Silk, and a girl he fathers with one of his mother’s servants.

Could that baby we see in Episode 9’s teaser be Dyana’s little girl? Or another illegitimate child? It certainly seems possible.

A blonde toddler will appear in Episode 9. Is it Aegon II’s child, or someone else’s? HBO

Like King Robert I Baratheon’s many bastards in Game of Thrones, Aegon II’s sons and daughters pose a threat to the Iron Throne and weaken ascension claims. Alicent has tried her best to keep her son’s indiscretions quiet, but we may soon learn that her efforts were for naught.