Has your favorite HBO Max show been canceled? The fate of 9 sci-fi series revealed

HBO Max is changing, and that raises a lot of questions about fan-favorite shows. Last week, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced that HBO Max is merging with fellow streaming service Discovery+ next year, bringing layoffs and putting shows on the chopping block.

The much-anticipated Batgirl movie starring Grace Leslie has already been shelved, and plenty of other projects remain in limbo. While Warner Bros. isn’t giving many answers yet, some shows’ creators have been more forthcoming about where they stand. Here’s what we know so far about the fate of nine notable HBO Max shows.

Strange Adventures

Kevin Smith says his Strange Adventures episode would have followed Bizarro Superman, but the show is no more.

The Strange Adventures series was meant as a catch-all anthology for offbeat DC characters like Bizarro Superman, who was going to appear in an episode directed by Kevin Smith. On his podcast Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that Strange Adventures has been canceled, although HBO Max hasn’t confirmed this.

Peacemaker

The first season of Peacemaker was a hit for HBO Max, and fans can rest easy knowing that the next season is still happening. Responding to fans on Twitter, director James Gunn said in no uncertain terms that Peacemaker Season 2 is safe. The show is currently in production, but doesn’t have a release date yet.

Constantine series

According to a Deadline report on the HBO Max shakeup, the new Constantine series is still in production. Headed by J.J. Abrams, the series follows DC’s occult detective, who was played by Keanu Reeves in the 2005 Constantine movie. Deadline says the show is looking to cast a “diverse lead” for the show. Fans have speculated that Gangs of London star Sope Dirisu, who appeared in the Black Mirror episode Nosedive, could play the embittered investigator, but it may be a while before we hear more.

The Penguin

A spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is meant to put crime boss Oswald Cobblepot front and center. The same Deadline report that mentioned the Constantine series also says The Penguin is still on the slate, and production is expected to start February 2023.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon and the rest of the HBO Originals lineup is safe. HBO

House of the Dragon will likely be spared cancellation, at least one related to the merger. Warner Bros. says it’s looking to cull HBO Max Originals from its streaming service, but keep HBO shows running. Since Games of Thrones was an HBO TV show rather than one made specifically for streaming, House of the Dragon shouldn’t be affected, especially since it’s a spinoff of a massive moneymaker.

The Last of Us

Like House of the Dragon, there should be nothing to fear for The Last of Us. The upcoming series based on the wildly popular video game is an HBO Original, meaning it’s safe from the situation at HBO Max.

Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death has already been renewed for a second season, but don’t take that as a sure thing. Remember, Batgirl was reportedly all but finished when it was canceled. The cult pirate show is a scripted HBO Max Original, which is exactly what Warner Bros. is targeting in its cancellation spree.

Harley Quinn

Having recently aired its third season, the animated Harley Quinn series is a hit with critics and audiences. However, Warner Bros. says it’s specifically aiming to cut its animation budget for HBO Max Originals, which could put Harley Quinn in the crosshairs. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says the streaming service is focusing on “quality,” so if that holds true, the show’s popularity could still save it.

Green Lantern Corps.

After sharing the cancellation of Strange Adventures, Kevin Smith speculated that Green Lantern Corps. would also be canceled, as rumors have suggested. However, entertainment reporter Andy Behbakht, who hosts and produces several DC-related podcasts, shared some contrary claims on Twitter. Behbakht says Warner Bros. has confirmed to him that the show is still on.