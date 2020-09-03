Harley Quinn Season 3 release date, cast, renewal rumors for HBO Max show

It’s the year of Harley Quinn. DC Universe debuted the first season of the animated series late last year and Season 2 followed in April. Harley Quinn followed its titular character on her misadventures with Poison Ivy and her ragtag crew of misunderstood villains. The series garnered enough positive attention for its move to HBO Max in August and many speculated that a Season 3 renewal was all but confirmed.

However, it’s been over two months since the end of Season 2 and there has been no word on whether the show will live to see another season. The good news is that Harley Quinn hasn’t been canceled yet and quite a few notable Hollywood figures — includingThe Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Spartacus creator Steven DeKnight — have amplified the animated series on social media.

Whether or not that will convince HBO Max execs to give the beloved show another season remains unclear, but we’re still holding out hope. Here’s everything we know about a possible Harley Quinn Season 3, including potential release date, cast, possible plot, and more.

Harley and Ivy are two peas in a pod. DC Universe

Has Harley Quinn been renewed for Season 3?

Not yet, and co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey don’t seem to know the reason. On Twitter, Schumacker took solace in the fact that the first two seasons of Harley Quinn were being released on Blu-ray and what that meant for the show’s future.

“So it turns out [Harley Quinn] WILL be coming to Blu-ray. This is very exciting. Also exciting they aren't calling it the ‘complete series.’ Still holding out hope for a Season 3.”

The character hilariously addressed a Season 3 question during DC FanDome’s “Ask Harley” segment. Harley says she’s unsure about Season 3, but makes it clear that the show should get another chance before taking a shot at some executive. She also adds that the show is “super cheap to make” and Harley Quinn plays well internationally.

Meanwhile, we can look to Doom Patrol, a fellow DC Universe show, as an example for what to potentially expect regarding Harley Quinn. Doom Patrol was renewed for Season 2 and subsequently made the move to HBO Max at around the same time. The same might be the case for Harley Quinn.

Harley and her team of sort-of villains. DC Universe

When is the release date for Season 3?

Should Harley Quinn be renewed soon, it’s possible that Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max at some point late next year or 2022 at the very earliest. The first two seasons premiered within months of each other because the show had already gotten a 26-episode order back in 2017. A Season 3 renewal would be a great start so that the creators can get to working on the storyline as soon as possible.

What is the plot of Harley Quinn Season 3?

Season 2 ended with Commissioner Jim Gordon crashing Poison Ivy’s wedding to Kite Man to get ahead of the Justice League and take down the villains who were attending. Harley also crashes the wedding to stop Gordon and save her best friend (whom she has feelings for). Gordon flees and utter chaos ensues, but Harley and Ivy finally get the happy ending they deserve and drive off into the sunset together (while being chased by Gordon’s men). Oh, and Joker realized that he still wanted to be a villain, but also settle down in the suburbs with his new girlfriend. What a show!

Fans should expect Season 3 to pick up where Season 2 left off, with Harley and Ivy starting a romantic relationship together (and possibly in jail if they’re caught). There’s still a lot left to explore with the storyline. After all, Gotham City is still cut off from the rest of the U.S. and Harley has finally realized that she’s not the straight up villain she wanted to be. Season 3 could explore this new side to her as she finds her place as an antihero.

Harley and Ivy forever. DC Universe

Who is in the cast of Harley Quinn Season 3?

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Alan Tudyk as Clayface, the Joker, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, Condiment King

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Fans should also expect Batman (Diedrich Bader), Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), Bane (James Adomian), and Gordon (Christopher Meloni) to be back in Season 3.

Is there a trailer for Season 3?

Not yet, since the show has not been renewed nor gone back into production. Watch this space.