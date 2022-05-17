Culture
Here’s where to start with Black Mirror before Season 6 arrives.
Season 4, Episode 5
“Metalhead” is far from Black Mirror’s usual sharp satire, and that’s what makes it worth watching. Its simple story of a woman on the run from a killer robotic dog is like a genuinely terrifying horror movie, shot in stark black and white.
Season 2, Episode 4
“White Christmas” gets points for being the darkest Christmas special ever, but it’s a great episode even without the gimmick. It weaves multiple stories from unreliable narrators into one of the grimmest, twistiest Black Mirror episodes.