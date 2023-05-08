Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4? Everything You Need to Know

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was touted as the end for its heroes. As the final film in the trilogy helmed by James Gunn, it certainly feels like the book is closing on their story. With Gunn heading over to the competition as the new co-head of DC Films, it was assumed his beloved Guardians would disband after Vol. 3.

But Vol. 3 actually ends on a hopeful, open-ended note, an intriguing twist after all those downbeat, operatic moments teased in the trailers. Maybe this is just another example of Marvel’s reluctance to take their toys out of commission, but this could be good news for fans who aren’t ready to say goodbye. Vol. 3 leaves the door open just a crack, setting up spin-offs and more crossovers, but also the next chapter in the Guardians franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still fresh in our minds, but could a Vol. 4 be on the horizon? Here’s everything we know about a potential sequel. Spoilers ahead!

What will Guardians of the Galaxy 4 be about?

A Guardians sequel is certainly possible, but it would look a lot different. Marvel Studios

While there’s been very little word on the continuation of the Guardians saga, one thing is definitive: James Gunn won’t return for more adventures. That he was able to return for Vol. 3 — after being fired for a batch of offensive tweets and rehired a few months later — was a miracle unto itself, but this film will still be Gunn’s last. That said, he’s not averse to Marvel continuing the Guardians saga with another director... and a new cast.

“I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn’t just try to copy that style — I think it can be really amazing,” Gunn told Esquire Middle East. Still, he’s not exactly optimistic about another Guardians film, especially not with the stars we all recognize. “There’s many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more Guardians movies, but it won’t be with this group.”

Who will be in Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

The original Guardians lineup is no more, but the heroes could still return. Marvel Studios

Gunn’s recent comments, paired with sentiments from his cast, make it seem as if several of the Guardians are killed in Vol. 3. However, everyone survives, although they do elect to go their separate ways at the end. Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) joins the Ravagers, the squad led by Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) returns to Earth to reconnect with his Terran roots, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) sets off on her own. Drax (Dave Bautista) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) team up to build a new city on Knowhere, making Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) the de facto leader of a new group of Guardians.

This all-new lineup includes Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen), a gifted child the Guardians rescued from the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). Phyla has an interesting comic book history: she’s got strong ties to Captain Marvel, which could lay the groundwork for another cosmic crossover. But will the New Guardians have their own adventure in the near future?

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy 4 release date?

The New Guardians, led by Rocket (Bradley Cooper), could return to help other heroes. Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 won’t be happening any time soon, if at all. Marvel’s upcoming slate is full, but given head honcho Kevin Feige’s penchant for planning, he could be cooking something up for Phase 7 or 8. But with virtually every Guardian still in play, it’s more likely they’ll appear as supporting cast in other MCU projects. Gamora’s connection to the Ravagers may merit a spin-off, and we already know Star-Lord will return, eventually. The New Guardians could very well pop up in another hero’s adventure, just as the original team briefly did in Thor: Love and Thunder.

After 15 years of Marvel’s ups and downs, speculating about the next adventure is like second nature. Still, it’s a bit too soon to know whether Marvel will ever continue this particular story — at least in the way fans are anticipating it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently playing in theaters.