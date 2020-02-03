Buckle up, Marvel fans, the road to Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is going to be a bumpy one. Last week, one of the most reliable leakers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed that the movie's release date was allegedly set for May 5, 2023. However, it appears things have changed once again in the ever-expanding MCU...

MCU leaker Charles Murphy, who previously pegged the Guardians 3 release date of May 2023, updated his running Marvel Phase Five calendar once again on Sunday, February 2. This time, the trusted leakster (he accurately predicted the release of Marvel's 2020 Super Bowl trailer almost to the minute) is striking to upcoming movies from his schedule: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Captain Marvel 2.

To be clear, this definitely doesn't mean the movies are canceled. It just means Murphy isn't as confident as he originally seemed when it comes to their specific release dates. In recent tweets, the anonymous leaker suggested as much, and his previous leaked schedule also included a question mark next to the Captain Marvel 2 release date. So none of this comes as a huge surprise.

Still, we can't help but wonder: Is this bad news or good news for the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 release date? There are plenty of earlier slots in Marvel's calendar where the movie could go. If we're really lucky, it could arrive in July 2022, almost a full year ahead of when we previously thought. Of course, it could just as easily slip into late 2023.

There also seems to be plenty of unclaimed space in Marvel's schedule in 2024. Right now, the only marked spot is May 2024, where Murphy uses an emoji to tease what we have to assume is the inevitable Avengers 5. Could Guardians 3 get pushed back even further to help set-up the next big MCU crossover?

As for Captain Marvel 2, it's apparent removal from the July 2022 spot can almost only mean a delayed release date. At best, Murphy is hedging his bets and the movie is still aiming for that same premiere date, but it seems more likely that it could be pushed back into late 2022 or even 2023. After all, there's nowhere else for Captain Marvel to go.

For now, everything beyond Marvel Phase Four remains murky and mysterious. Even so, we're not complaining. The mere fact that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is actually happening and James Gunn is directing feels like nothing short of a miracle. So what's an extra couple of years?