Here’s exactly when you can watch Godzilla vs Kong on HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong is almost here, but when exactly will the kaiju battle arrive on HBO Max and in theaters? If you’re wondering about the Godzilla vs. Kong release time, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Monsterverse movie’s big debut.

Where can I stream Godzilla vs. Kong online?

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the many movies premiering on HBO Max in 2021. We previously got the Snyder Cut, and next up for action movie fans is Mortal Kombat. But first, we’ll watch Godzilla and King Kong fight on the Warner-owned streaming service.

Can I see Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters?

Assuming that movie theaters are open in your area, the movie will also be playing in cinemas starting on the night of March 30. Many movie theater chains have reopened with limited seating, so if that’s something you’re comfortable doing it’s an option. Then again, if you’re already paying for HBO Max it’s basically free to watch Godzilla vs. Kong from the comfort and safety of your home.

Can I see a trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong?

You sure can. Here’s the trailer for GvK.

Are there any Godzilla vs. Kong reviews?

Reviews went live on March 29. The movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 79%, with many critics praising the battles between Kong and Godzilla, in particular. Personally, I wasn’t really a fan of this movie, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying it.

What’s the Godzilla vs. Kong release date?

The film premieres officially on March 31, though theatrical previews start the night before.

What’s the Godzilla vs. Kong release time on HBO Max?

Godzilla is maaaaaaaaad... Warner

If you’re streaming the movie on HBO Max, you can start watching Godzilla vs. Kong as early as 3 a.m. Eastern time (that’s midnight Pacific). But you’re probably better off saving it for the weekend when you can really enjoy yourself.

What’s the plot of Godzilla vs. Kong?

Still here? Check out the official synopsis from Warner:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.