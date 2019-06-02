It's been over a year since Godzilla: King of the Monsters introduced fans to a world full of kaiju, but in 2021, everyone's favorite overgrown lizard will take on his toughest challenger yet. That's right, the epic showdown we've been waiting for since 2015 is finally on the horizon. It's almost time for Godzilla vs. Kong.

After multiple pandemic-related delays, the Godzilla vs. Kong release date is in sight. So here's everything you need to know. From the first trailer footage to the cast and all the latest Funko Pops and other kaiju toys.

When Is the Godzilla vs. Kong HBO MAX Release Date?

After a series of delays caused by the coronavirus shutdown, we learned on January 18 that Warner Bros. is actually moving the film's release date up slightly as the studio plans a simultaneous premiere on HBO Max and in theaters. Godzilla vs. Kong will now premiere on Friday, March 26 .

Is there a Godzilla vs. Kong trailer?

Sort of! On January 18, Warner released a new HBO Max sizzle reel promoting some of the upcoming movies that will get same-day streaming debuts. It included the first publicly available footage of Godzilla vs. Kong, cut together with new shots from Space Jam 2 and The Suicide Squad. Watch it here:

Who’s in the Godzilla vs. Kong cast?

Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will reprise their King of the Monsters roles as Madison Russell and her, father Mark. Ziyi Zhang also returns as the twin kaiju researchers Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling.

Beyond that, the new MonsterVerse movie is adding a bunch of talent, including Alexander Skarsgård, Lance Reddick (John Wick), Eiza González (Alita: Battle Angel), Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Danai Gurira (Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame) is also rumored, but unconfirmed.

On the monster side, we’re definitely expecting Godzilla and King Kong. Beyond that, we don’t know if any other kaiju will show up, though it’s definitely possible after all the new titans that were introduced in King of the Monsters.

Where can you buy Godzilla vs. Kong Funko Pops and other toys?

Funko recently revealed its new vinyl figures for Godzilla and King Kong. Here they are in all their 10-inch glory, courtesy of Bleeding Cool:

Godzilla and King Kong Funko Pops! Funk

Beyond Funko, there are plenty of other cool toys and collectibles. A quick scan of Amazon reveals action figures of all sizes, along with T-Shirts, and even face masks. Meanwhile, Walmart is also selling an 11-inch King Kong action figure tied to the new movie.

Who’s Writing and Directing Godzilla vs. Kong?

King of the Monsters director and co-writer Michael Dougherty is also co-writing this movie along with Terry Rossio and Zack Shields. It’s being directed by Adam Wingard, who’s best known for suspensful horror films like You’re Next.

How Does Godzilla: King of the Monsters Set Up Godzilla vs. Kong?

King Kong never shows up in the latest Godzilla movie, but his presence is definitely felt. The credits, which feature a series of fictional headlines from the MonsterVerse, even tease his arrival from Skull Island while also setting up a world where humans and kaiju coexist thanks to the benevolence of Godzilla.

It’s unclear how exactly Godzilla and Kong will cross paths, but based on everything we’ve seen so far, the giant gorilla will be the antagonist to Godzilla’s hero.

Who’s Going to Win?

After making short work of King Ghidora in King of the Monsters, you might think Godzilla is the obvious victor — especially with an entire army of monsters behind him. But maybe not.

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Michael Dougherty (the King of the Monsters director and co-writer of Godzilla vs. Kong) made the argument that you shouldn’t count out King Kong just yet, calling the gorilla “extremely intelligent” and more mature than he was the last time we saw him:

“We’re looking at an almost David versus Goliath situation. Because everyone, the moment you say Godzilla’s going to fight Kong, your first reaction is ‘Kong doesn’t stand a chance. You know, it’s like watching Rocky go up against Ivan Drago. It seems like it’s unfair — but clearly, this means the underdog might have a few surprises.”

He continued:

“If you really take the time to look at Kong as a character, it’s like, ‘Okay, in Skull Island he was an adolescent, so he was still growing.’ So who knows how big he is since the 1970s when they first met him?”

Does Godzilla vs. Kong Have a Post-Credits Scene?

We won’t know until the movie comes out next March, but based on what we saw in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you can probably expect a post-credits teaser.