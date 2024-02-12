Game of Thrones’ Next Spinoff Reveals a Concerning Pattern

After multiple spinoffs were announced and then shelved, the Game of Thrones universe is finally starting to take shape. After the massive success of House of the Dragon, the next step for the award-winning fantasy franchise may lie further away from what made it famous in the first place. The next spinoff could establish a firm throughline to every existing and upcoming Thrones show, and reframe how you look at the original series.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the next Game of Thrones series will cover Aegon’s Conquest and be written by The Batman Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin. The series will follow King Aegon Targaryen, who conquered six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which is about a century before House of the Dragon.

The Aegon’s Conquest series will take place a century before House of the Dragon. HBO

This is a surprising direction, as the new show will serve as a prequel to House of the Dragon, which is already a prequel. It’s more of a spinoff of House of the Dragon than it is a spinoff of Game of Thrones, and seems to refocus the entire franchise to be about the Targaryens rather than Westeros itself.

An Aegon series isn’t the only spinoff still in development. The more light-hearted Dunk & Egg novellas will be adapted into the upcoming series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. While the series is set 90 years before Game of Thrones and will follow a knight and his squire, it still supports the new Targaryen focus. The squire known as Egg is actually the future King Aegon V, the great-grandfather of Danaerys Targaryen.

Even the stalled Jon Snow spinoff would technically be a Targaryen-centric series. HBO

Even a stalled series supports this hypothesis. Jon Snow was once supposed to have a spinoff himself, though it hasn’t received a green light. Because we learned he was born Aegon Targaryen, that means there aren’t just three upcoming Game of Thrones spinoffs about the Targaryens; there are three different spinoffs just about characters named Aegon Targaryen.

It looks like the Game of Thrones universe has become the Targaryen Saga. After years of focusing on the Starks and Lannisters, the dynasty is about to conquer both the Seven Kingdoms and the Thrones universe. Let’s hope HBO has the money for a lot more platinum blonde wigs... and that fans will actually be invested in every single branch of the Targaryen family tree.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.