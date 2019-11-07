Deadpool 3 release date, cast, poster, trailer, and will it be rated R or PG-13?

Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox — now 20th Century Studios — back in March 2019 meant the House of Mouse officially acquired all of the superheroes movie rights Marvel sold to Fox in the '90s. That includes the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and, perhaps most importantly, Deadpool.

While the Merc with a Mouth wasn't exactly a household name back when Fox bought the rights to his likeness in 1993, he's become a bonafide star thanks to a series of R-rated movies starring Ryan Reynolds. In fact, he's the only actor Disney is keeping onboard as it brings the rest of these heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with plans to recast the rest of them.

That means we're still due for Deadpool 3 eventually, but for now, nothing has officially been announced about the upcoming movie. When will it release? How will it connect to the MCU? Will Deadpool 3 be R-rated or will Disney censor the foul-mouthed assassin?

Here's everything we know so far about Deadpool 3.

20th Century Fox.

Is Deadpool 3 confirmed or canceled?

All signs point to Deadpool 3 being very early in the production process, but everything remains unconfirmed. Before the Disney-20th Century Studios merger, Deadpool 3 seemed all but certain, but as of this writing, the third film remains unconfirmed even if there are plenty of hints that Deadpool 3 is happening.

In an interview with i09 from October 2019, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese spoke about their enthusiasm to continue the character’s story in a third film.

Per Wernick, “The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well." Reese echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s all undetermined.”

Also in October, Ryan Reynolds shared an of himself image at Marvel Studios HQ. His cheeky Instagram caption ("Auditioned for the role of 'Anthony Stark'. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground") didn’t confirm anything, but the obvious explanation is that he met with Marvel and Disney execs to discuss the future of the Deadpool franchise. Because this is showbiz and people love to be low-key about stuff, it's unclear what decisions, if any, were made about integrating 20th Century Studios' foul-mouthed Deadpool into the comparatively tame, corporate, and clean MCU.

Then, in November 2019, HN Entertainment reported that Disney had designated a shell company called “Finger Guns Production LLC." It's super unclear what Finger Guns Production LLC would be doing under the purview of Disney and we still can't say it it's absolutely tied to future Deadpool movies. But, for what it's worth, Deadpool seems like the only Disney character that would fit a gun-related production company name like that.

20th Century Fox.

When is the Deadpool 3 release date?

Disney has not confirmed the film is even happening, so a release date for Deadpool 3 remains a mystery.

In November 2019, we learned Disney has a ton of release dates reserved for upcoming Marvel features, as reported by CNET, including some notably vacant 2022 and 2023 slots. They are:

February 18, 2022

July 29, 2022

October 7, 2022

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

Reynolds has previously implied that if Deadpool 3 actually happens, it would be part of Marvel’s Phase 5. In theory, Phase 4 will finish in late 2021 with the release of Thor: Love & Thunder on November 5, 2021 or perhaps even later with the release of the Hawkeye Disney+ series. Marvel has already confirmed all of the Phase Four titles, so anything else that gets announced will presumably happen as part of Phase Five. Blade, Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2, and Avengers 5 are all expected for release in 2022 or 2023. Deadpool 3 could possibly be released at some point in that timeframe as well.

The TL;DR of this release date situation is that if Disney decides to move forward with Deadpool 3, it's likely we wouldn't see the movie scheduled until 2022 at the absolute earliest.

Who’s in the Deadpool 3 cast?

With no confirmation Deadpool 3 is moving into production, it's tough to say who will join the cast of the third film. Well, we should say it's kinda tough, mostly because we know Ryan Reynolds would definitely return as Deadpool.

Given how Deadpool 2 ended, it's also possible Zazie Beetz's character, Domino, could also return given she survives the madness at the end of the movie. Speaking of the end of Deadpool 2, it's also possible Josh Brolin's Cable, who went from foe to friend over the course of the movie as he turned Team Deadpool to help stop a young Russell Collins (Julian Dennison) from becoming the villain Firefist in the future.

Deadpool's other Deadpool 2 friends — Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), roommate Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and Dopinder (Karan Soni) — also survive the chaos and emerge in one piece. Given their current in-universe status as alive and well human beings, they could also theoretically return for another movie.

Of course, we can't forget Deadpool's girlfriend, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), who somehow always manages to cheat death. If there is any one character who was as surefire a return as Deadpool, it's Vanessa.

Beyond that, Deadpool 3 feels like a pretty obvious bridge between the MCU and the rest of the X-Men characters. So assuming this movie does happen, expect at least a few more mutant cameos if not full-blown lead roles for classic characters like Wolverine and Cyclops.

20th Century Fox.

What is the plot of Deadpool 3?

No official plot for Deadpool 3 has been confirmed. In January 2019, Reynolds told Variety that he and the Deadpool team were "looking to go in a completely different direction," adding, "Often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late."

Moving studios and trying to integrate into a new studio's vision of a character would certainly be a prime opportunity to reboot, don'tcha think?

Even with the prospect of integrating Deadpool into the Disney/Marvel landscape, it seems like no big moves would be taken to radically change what made the character so appealing to fans in the first place. Speaking to Variety in April 2019, Marvel head Kevin Feige put it plainly: "There's no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

Whatever happened to the X-Force spinoff movie?

In January 2019, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld tweeted that the rumored X-Force movie had become a “victim of the merger,” referring to the Disney-Fox megadeal that froze many of Fox’s productions.

20th Century Fox.

How might Deadpool crossover with other Marvel characters?

In August 2019, alleged industry insider Tim Vo from Lords of the Long Box tweeted that his sources said Deadpool would appear in the Black Widow post-credits scene and then again in Avengers 5. That could be Deadpool’s launching point in the MCU. The tone doesn’t quite seem right for Deadpool’s debut, but at this time, there’s really no way to know for sure.

Deadpool has a rich history with Spider-Man in the comics and some animated series, so seeing two of Marvel’s goofiest characters interact would be a delight in live-action when the third Spider-Man Tom Holland movie premieres in July 2021, but that’s also just us speculating.