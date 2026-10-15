Surprise reveals can come from anywhere, especially in an age where you can be spoiled by anything from international voice-actor credits to McDonald’s Happy Meal toys. But sometimes an executive just blurts out some information. That’s the case with James Gunn’s counterpart at DC Studios, Co-President Peter Safran. In a broad interview with IGN, he casually dropped two casting choices that we had no idea about.

This surprise announcement paves the way for an upcoming animated series, so here’s everything you need to know about its characters, including this new casting information.

Safran revealed the voice cast for the upcoming adult-focused animated series Mister Miracle: Josh Hutcherson stars as Mister Miracle, and Station Eleven’s Mackenzie Davis plays Big Barda. “I think that Tom King really learned a lot in his season of co-creating and executive producing Lanterns and he adapted his book Mr. Miracle fully on his own, wrote all eight episodes and I think it's just dynamite,” Safran said. “Josh Hutcherson as Scott Free and Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda.”

Peter Safran and James Gunn are co-presidents of DC Studios. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Scott Free, aka Mr. Miracle, first appeared in DC Comics in 1971. Much like Superman, he’s a superhuman from another planet, but he’s somehow had an even tougher go of it. Born on the planet New Genesis, he was sent to the brutal Apokolips thanks to the villainous Darkseid’s machinations. He was tortured throughout his childhood, but managed to escape to Earth, where he lives as a hero and escape artist. His love interest, Big Barda, has a similar background, but grew up as a fierce warrior.

You may have forgotten about this series, but it’s been in the works for a while now. It was announced in 2025 and described as a “harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.”

Mister Miracle will sound a lot like Markl from Howl’s Moving Castle. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

As the DC Universe expands into its more cosmic elements, the timing is perfect for an intergalactic tale full of daring heroes, bright colors, and interesting sci-fi stories. This doesn’t need to be foundational to the franchise’s greater lore like Peacemaker Season 2, or dark and brooding like The Penguin. In the Gunn/Safran version of the DC Universe, there’s room for an escape artist superhero and his tall wife.

Mister Miracle premieres on HBO Max in 2027.