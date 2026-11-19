While the genre has been in theaters and on television for decades, it’s indisputable that Hollywood has been defined by the inescapability of the comic book movie for nearly 20 years. Since Iron Man arrived in 2008, the Big Two comic book companies have been in an extended war for audience attention by bringing their own cinematic superhero universes to life. Within that struggle, there are the heavy-hitters that always do well, like Batman or Spider-Man (who just crushed box office records earlier this year), and then there’s everyone else, who may or may not find success (just ask last year’s Thunderbolts or this year’s Supergirl).

But for as many comic book adaptations as we’ve had throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s, not all have come from Marvel or DC. Every once in a while there’s a Hellboy, a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, or a Kingsman: The Secret Service; even David Fincher’s The Killer was based on a graphic novel. For the most part, studios prefer properties with a little more brand notoriety. Netflix, however, has always been a fan of lesser-known comic books, from The Old Guard to The Umbrella Academy. And the next one they're bringing to life is a cult-classic relic of the grimdark creator-owned comic boom of the ‘80s.

This guy certainly isn’t cut from the same cloth as your favorite Golden Age superhero. Dark Horse Entertainment

An adult-animated series based on Matt Wagner’s character Grendel is in the works at Netflix, from showrunner/writer/executive producer Bobak Esfarjani. As producer, Esfarjani is joined by Chris Tongue, Tim Wiesch, and Jay Komas from Dark Horse Entertainment (the character’s current publisher), Lydia Antonini (a producer on Locke and Key), and Wagner himself. The show will be animated by Bobbypills, the studio behind HBO Max and DC Comics’ Creature Commandos. The animated series is the streamer’s second attempt at adapting the character, after a live-action version was scrapped in 2022.

What Is Grendel?

Created by Matt Wagner in 1982, Grendel is an irregularly published but long-running comic book series about a revolving door of characters who adopt the title mantle and idiosyncratic black-and-white mask. It’s strongly implied that Grendel is an immortal, incorporeal being known as the “Spirit of Aggression” because it encourages human beings to submit to their cruelest and most destructive desires. There are different eras of Grendel stories in one interlinked continuity, each featuring a new Grendel and all of them bound together by the name’s continued legacy.

The first Grendel, Hunter Rose, is such a dangerous villain that he went face-to-face with Batman out of sheer boredom. DC Comics/Dark Horse Entertainment

The original Grendel was a wealthy socialite and author named Hunter Rose, a genius who moonlighted as a supremely skilled costumed assassin and (eventually) a crime lord. His stories revolved around his encounters with the NYPD as well as Argent, a half-man/half-wolf revealed to be an unnaturally long-lived Native American man cursed with a propensity for violence similar to Hunter’s. Argent would prove to be his undoing, as he would slay Rose in a revenge plot secretly engineered by Rose’s adopted daughter, Stacy (the child of a corrupt real estate dealer he murdered). Hunter Rose remains the most popular and well-known Grendel, with Wagner still revisiting him in flashback stories, and even featuring him in a well-regarded crossover with the Dark Knight.

The second Grendel was Stacy’s daughter, Christine Spar, who wrote a book about the original Grendel in an attempt to understand her mother (who spent the rest of her life in a mental health institution). She adopts the mantle after her son is kidnapped and murdered by a vampire named Tujiro XIV, and as her quest for vengeance starts to corrupt her, she ends up battling Argent in a final conflict that leaves them both dead. The third Grendel is her distraught boyfriend Brian Li Sung, who’s tempted by the entity after reading both Christine and Hunter Rose’s diaries, then struggles desperately against his violent urges until he commits suicide-by-cop.

Despite Christine Spar picking up the mask for noble reasons, the weight of Grendel drives her to the brink like everyone else. Dark Horse Entertainment

The next eras of Grendel skip a few thousand years into the future, introducing a nightmarish timeline where the Spirit of Aggression collectively provokes humankind into a nuclear war that leaves the United States fractured and humanity ravaged. Eventually, America is brought under control by a supremely corrupt version of the Catholic Church led by Pope Innocent XLII, later revealed to be Tujiro XIV.

Tujiro’s plan to destroy the sun is thwarted by this dystopian future’s version of Grendel (a mentally ill, drug addicted social outcast named Eppy Thatcher) and a politically savvy aristocrat named Orion Assante, who slowly and forcefully unites the Western Hemisphere and then the world under his own increasingly dictatorial rule as the first “Grendel-Khan.” Chronologically, the last Grendel is an enhanced cyborg named Grendel-Prime, handpicked from a legion of futuristic soldiers to protect Orion’s son, Jupiter, from the political machinations of those who would harm him. So, yeah, the series goes places.

Grendel is a beloved work in the underground comic book scene, partly for introducing such a fascinating and evocative character and partly for how ambitious, sprawling, and experimental the series becomes. It’s certainly a fresh idea to adapt at a time when comic book adaptations feel stale, because it combines and subverts so many genres: superhero stories, noir, horror, space epics. While Netflix’s animated series will likely focus on Hunter Rose, that’s a perfect introduction for new audiences to the storytelling elasticity that’s allowed Grendel to keep reinventing itself for over 40 years.