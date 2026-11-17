The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't what it once was and there have been ups and downs quality-wise, but it's hard to deny that it's a tremendous accomplishment. The film series didn't just adapt one Marvel comic book, it adapted all of them; from grounded street-level heroes like Black Widow to mythical gods like Thor, to the cosmic adventurers like the Guardians of the Galaxy. Adapting an entire superhero universe from the page to the screen is no small feat, but the MCU wasn't the first to pull it off. It wasn't the best, either. That would be the DCAU, which wrapped its arms around everything DC Comics had to offer with the premiere of Justice League 25 years ago today.

Justice League premiered on November 17, 2001, but the DC Animated Universe it exponentially expanded had begun a decade earlier. Batman: The Animated Series, the definitive take on the caped crusader, premiered in '92. Superman: The Animated Series came in '96, offering another side of the sprawling DC comics source material. The two shows had a similar aesthetic and were cohesive together, but their tones were different. B:TAS was noir-inspired and more-grounded while S:TAS was brighter and more inclined to heroic sci-fi. Around the margins, there were hints that a larger superhero universe existed, like Zatanna's B:TAS episode and Green Lantern and Flash appearances in S:TAS. But, for the most part, the two shows existed as two mostly-separate colors from the same box of crayons. Justice League used every color.

Technically, Justice League wasn't the first TV show to try to adapt an entire superhero universe. The various Hanna-Barbera Super Friends Saturday Morning Cartoons featured characters from all different sorts of DC comics. But those shows were from an earlier era of TV storytelling, and Super Friends doesn't exactly hold up as a coherent universe with a strong sense of canon. Most episodes of Super Friends were, frankly, interchangeable with one another. Justice League, on the other hand, is masterful in how it builds a diverse-yet-coherent world. Some episodes were relatively grounded, like a Season 2 storyline where the Joker held the Las Vegas strip hostage. Others were much more outlandish, like episodes where the League gets sent back in time to World War 2, deals with angry Greek gods, or fights in gladiator games on an alien planet. Every pair of episodes (since Justice League told its stories in a two-part hourlong block) offered something new. The show threw in everything but the superpowered kitchen sink and pulled it off.

A huge part of this has to do with the makeup of the Justice League itself. There was Batman and Superman, of course, each bringing the history of their Animated Series with them and establishing two of the subgenres the new show could traffic in. The Green Lantern Crops. were represented not by Hal Jordan or Kyle Rayner, the latter of whom had appeared in S:TAS, but by Jon Stewart, giving the League a Black character and opening the door to cosmic storytelling. Martian Manhunter further offered outer space plot hooks and a literally alien perspective, The Flash provided classic, colorful heroics and comic relief, and Wonder Woman opened up the door to the magical and mythical side of DC. Finally, there was Hawkgirl, a somewhat unexpected but welcome addition to the team since there was now more than one heroine. Hawkgirl's fiery personality contrasted with many of the more reserved members of the team, and her Thanagarian origins would culminate in betrayal in Justice League's three-part conclusion.

To prevent episodes from getting overstuffed by balancing seven lead characters, Justice League shuffled members of the team around from storyline to storyline. This had the added benefit of giving different aspects of the expansive DC comics fiction their time in the limelight. Though Batman could work on an alien planet far away from the streets of Gotham, he didn't need to be part of every outer-space adventure. That Justice League had this flexibility in the first place is hugely important to its success.

The Justice League versus Amazon. Warner Bros. Animation

Drawing from various stories across decades of DC's publishing history, Justice League was empowered to use whatever worked, and in the hands of showrunner and DCAU architect Bruce Timm, just about everything did. For as much as the MCU at its peak scratched the itch of reading whatever new comic books were out as it built upon an ever-growing continuity, Justice League even more perfectly captured this feeling.

Justice League ran for two seasons. Its direct sequel, Justice League Unlimited, went further. No longer centered around the most well-known DC heroes, Unlimited had episodes about some of the weirdest and most obscure characters in the DC canon. (There was an entire episode about Booster Gold, an incredible character but a distinctly C-tier one, saving the world from a crisis nobody else knew about while all the League's heavy hitters were dealing with an A-list problem.) At the same time it was celebrating the odd-balls, Unlimited also boasted a complex, serialized plot the likes of which superhero animation hadn't really seen before and certainly not to this scale.

Justice League Unlimited was only possible because of the groundwork Justice League established. And while it's true that Justice League in turn stood on the shoulders of B:TAS and S:TAS, the jump from a show about one superhero and their Rogue's Gallery to a show about all of them was a much bigger one. Justice League took on the whole of DC comics and the result was one of the best superhero adaptations of all time.

Justice League is streaming on HBO Max.