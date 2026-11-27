It all started on a rainy April afternoon in Los Angeles. Matthew Atherton parked his car in a sketchy parking lot after a long drive from where he was living in New Mexico, where he worked as a software engineer. He was trying to make his way as an actor, and his agent told him about a new show that seemed tailor-made for him, something called Who Wants to Be a Superhero?

He’d always been a fan of superheroes, and in fact, one of his previous jobs was as a superhero actor for Marvel promotional events where he played Spider-Man and Cyclops. But for this series, he came up with an original character: Feedback, a video-game-powered hero with a suit and mask to match, sewn by himself.

“I go inside, and it's just hundreds of people,” Atherton tells Inverse. “The first thing I realized immediately was I'm not going to wear my mask. It's a TV show. They're going to want to see your face. That's where all of your emotion is, that's where all the drama is.”

“What do I have to lose? This would be really cool.”

After realizing what a time commitment this was, he went outside again to move his car, where he happened to walk by a camera crew collecting B-roll. Upon re-entering, he decided he may as well pass the time by assisting others: he brought a sewing kit to help with in-the-moment costume repairs and coordinated the flow of the line.

“I didn't know this, but was told this later — [producer] Scott Satin was up somewhere, and he heard someone shouting and he looked down and was like, ‘Who's that guy?’” he says. After a while, he was approached by producers and given an armband that allowed him to meet with producers. Eventually, he realized that the show was already cast; the “open call” was just a publicity stunt, but he was chosen as an alternate for the series because of his actions.

After a contestant was disqualified at the last minute for having some not-so-superheroic movies on her resume, he was called up to the big leagues. He quit his job and hoped he could fulfill his childhood dream of impressing the man himself: Marvel powerhouse Stan Lee.

An Awkward Phase

In the mid-2000s, Stan Lee was focused on his new venture, Pow! Entertainment. Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

In between suing 20th Century Fox and helping to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stan Lee had a few strange years. In 2001, he created an adult animated series entitled Stripperella for Spike TV. Later, he announced an animated series starring Ringo Starr as its main character — a project that did not make it to fruition. But his next project would be his most successful and, perhaps, strangest yet.

Twenty years ago, Lee teamed up with Nash Entertainment to create Who Wants to Be a Superhero?, an innovative new TV series on Sci Fi (pre-Syfy rebranding) that took advantage of the newest trend in early 2000s television: the reality competition series. It was the Wild West era of early Survivor, Flavor of Love, and Fear Factor, and Lee hoped to create a reality-blurring reality series bringing that energy to the superhero world.

“In most shows, anybody who has watched a bit of television can practically anticipate everything that is going to come next,” Lee said during a press conference at the time. “There aren’t that many things you can surprise the viewer with anymore. I would like to think that ‘Who Wants to Be a Superhero?’ is replete with surprises, for better or for worse.”

“My Whole Body Just Caved In”

The cast of Who Wants to Be a Superhero? Season 1. Nash Entertainment

Daryn Passarello thought she knew what she was getting into by auditioning. In 2008, she was just a teenage comic book store employee living in Staten Island. (At the time, Passarello was presenting as male, but she has since transitioned.) “The store had Wizard Magazine, which is the biggest magazine in the comic book realm,” Passarello, aka Nitro G, tells Inverse. “There was an ad for it in the back of the magazine, and I was like, 'Oh, I should definitely do this. What do I have to lose? This would be really cool.’"

Who Wants to Be a Superhero? was intended to be an immersive, fly-on-the-wall reality competition show like Big Brother or America’s Next Top Model. Contestants lived together, bickered, and ventured out for challenges, something that was a little daunting for Passarello, who was only 17 at the time. “It was one big room in a loft that we all had beds in. So both men and women,” Passarello says. “We had one bathroom and one shower, and they weren’t separated.”

But while the living situations were similar, this was a very different show to others on the air.

Other shows have social challenges and chances for strategy; Who Wants to Be a Superhero? was a test of moral character, even if that meant getting a little underhanded.

Take, for example, the very first episode. As the different heroes arrived in their homemade costumes, they first had a mixer where they all got to know each other. There was Monkey Girl, who had bananas hanging from her fur miniskirt; Cell Phone Girl, with the power of taking digital photos with her eyes; Rotiart, a surveillance expert; and Levity, the alter ego of Tobias Trost, a toy designer.

“It was such an earnest attempt to be the best version of myself.”

After a few minutes, Lee made his first appearance on a screen — since he was well into his 80s, he only appeared on screens on watches, TVs, and, during judging, billboards. He revealed that while the entire cast is assembled, not everyone was actually going to make it into the house. It’s only then that Rotiart revealed that he’s not a contestant at all. The entire time, he was a spy for Stan, and his “costume” was actually concealing a hidden camera. In a moment that’s still shocking two decades later, he ripped off the name emblazoned on his chest to reveal that “Rotiart” is just “Traitor” spelled backward. It’s campy, but that’s the vibe Lee was going for.

“It couldn't be any more real than it is,” Lee told PR.com before the release of Season 1. “I believe I'm going to be playing the same type of role as Donald Trump. But instead of saying, ‘You're fired,’ I imagine at the end of every episode I'll say something like, ‘Turn in your costume.’” (In the final show, eliminated players do turn in their costume to a magical trash can that makes them vanish.)

After Levity was eliminated for being there “for the wrong reasons” — namely, wanting to profit off his own action figure instead of being a real superhero — Lee revealed what the actual challenge was: Contestants had to run through a mall and change into their clothes without anyone noticing. However, along the way, production planted a little girl to cry about her lost mom. Once again, the true challenge was seeing who was selfless enough to choose the “superheroic” choice and do the right thing.

For 36-year-old Chris Watters, then a radio DJ, this series was an opportunity to lean into his silliest sensibilities. He was there for the open call too, playing a superhero character he developed while working as a struggling actor.

“I literally felt like I became this character. I swear it was like an out-of-body experience because I put this on and then the voice came out. I said, ‘Hello, citizen,’” he tells Inverse. “It was such an earnest attempt to be the best version of myself.”

Chris’ superhero persona, Major Victory, quickly became a favorite; with his red bodysuit, stock music that played whenever he was on screen, and catchphrase of “be a winner, not a weiner,” he was the clear comic relief. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there to do the right thing. When he saw that girl crying about her lost mother, he scooped her into his arms as if she was unable to walk.

“I don't know where that came from, but it just was like, this would be funny,” Watters said. “And I just took a chance. I said, ‘Hey, you want to get my arms.’ And she'd give me that big smile. I was like, ‘OK, this is going to work out right. It'll work out all right.’”

But while Major Victory looked like he was living up to his name, Feedback was struggling. His costume included a scuba belt with straps, which turned out to be his downfall. “You actually see my head turn and go down because the straps fell out of my thing right as I'm going after her,” he says. “I'm not even aware of her. And so when they did the thing called ‘on-the-flies’ afterward and they're like, ‘So you didn't see a little girl?’ My whole body just caved in.”

Atherton thought his comic book knowledge would be a boon, but it was really a test of wills. Thankfully, his passion still shone through, and he was later named the winner of Season 1, meaning he got a role in the Sci Fi original movie, Mega Snake.

Ultimately, it was Nitro G who was eliminated during this challenge, as she didn’t conceal herself while getting changed and missed the little girl, but she’s at peace with it. “I didn't even realize there'd be a secret challenge, and I pushed the little girl out of the way,” she said. “I'm not a better person now. Twenty years later, I'm not a better person. I would push the child out of the way.”

Avengers Assemble

Daryn Passarello posing with Stan Lee, Nell Wilson aka Fat Momma, and the Nitro G costume in February 2007. Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If this series sounds like it consists of people getting gaslit over and over again by their childhood hero, that’s because it is. Over the course of Season 1, contestants had to try and unlock a door guarded by police dogs or comfort “inmates” of a local prison. There was even yet another hidden-camera challenge where heroes had to keep their secret identities hidden. But that wasn’t enough for a show like this. It’s still a superhero series, and you can’t have a hero without a villain.

When Steel Chambers, aka The Iron Enforcer, was eliminated for having too violent a mindset, he’s shown being ushered from the elimination into a van, where he emerged as The Dark Enforcer, who became the bad guy in future challenges. Decades before “the villain edit” became common parlance, this series literally manufactured a villain.

“Twenty years later, I'm not a better person. I would push the child out of the way.”

That wasn’t the only post-elimination opportunity this show provided. After Daryn Passarello was eliminated in Episode 2, she actually got a call from Stan Lee wondering if she could be his assistant. “After I was eliminated from the show, he called me up the next day, and he was like, ‘I'm looking to hire someone. I want to get into digital media, but I don't know anything about it. Would you like to come work for me because you seem to know what you're doing?”

Passarello worked for Lee for 13 years, throughout the establishment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, she was one of the first people to learn he passed away. “A reporter from the New York Times had called me and was like, ‘Hey, can you verify if Stan Lee passed away?’” she says. “Then I called his bodyguard at the time, and I was like, ‘Hey, someone from the New York Times just called me. Is this a thing?’ And he goes, ‘That doesn't sound real. Give me a minute.’ Then he called me back five minutes later in tears.”

Stan Lee was the magic of this series, though his involvement wasn’t even planned to begin with — apparently, the first pilot was filmed with Seth Green as a host. He may not have been on set much, but he was the heart and soul of what makes this TV artifact so fascinating.

Lightning In A Bottle

The cast of Who Wants to Be A Superhero? Season 2 included a pre-fame Trisha Paytas as “Miss Limelight.” Syfy

After Season 1’s success, the series came back for a Season 2 in 2008. At this point, the reality competition show had been a little streamlined, and that effect was felt on the series. There were actual “villains,” aka actors hired by production to set the scene for challenges, and even Lee got involved as “Evil Stan.” The formula for what made “good TV” was becoming clearer.

Multiple contestants for Season 2 had actually already auditioned for Season 1. Melody Mooney was actually recruited from a convention appearance. “I always had this character in mind called Hygiena. And that was because, well, going to the cons, I always felt maybe people needed a little bit more sprucing up. There's a funky thing going around. And it was kind of a joke, like Hygiena’s going to come and clean everything up.”

John Stork was already working as a circus performer when he was offered a spot after just missing the cut for Season 1, and Hyper-Strike was born. In this season, the reality show “story producing” was really on the rise, and Stork found that very disorienting. “I felt maybe the burden or responsibility was falling on me to establish my character, be my character, and then I would argue sometimes with the producers like, 'No, I don't want to wear this costume or this or that,’" he tells Inverse. “Looking back on it, I've done far more humiliating things now.”

“Looking back on it, I've done far more humiliating things now.”

Like a Cassandra warning of a social media era to come, Season 2 also featured Miss Limelight, the alter ego of Trisha Paytas, who was then just a barista but is now a social media superstar, known for her aspiring music career and naming her kids Malibu Barbie, Aquaman, and Elvis.

“She's just a ball of energy,” Mooney says of Paytas. “She was very young then, and I'm older than her. I didn't know she would blow up, but she did always say, ‘I want to be the next icon.’ I think her reference was Pam Anderson.”

Season 2 wasn’t as popular as Season 1, and the series was not renewed for Season 3. Who Wants to Be a Superhero? went out with a whimper, not a bang, and it’s hard to miss what went wrong. Originally, this show was a rare reality series where people were rewarded for being selfless and a good person. That sounds like a great idea, but it just didn’t mesh with the rest of the reality TV landscape.

Trisha Paytas got her unlikely start on Who Wants to Be a Superhero? Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Who Wants to Be a Superhero? is in the dustbin of superhero history now, but it definitely completed its mission: so many people who were involved really feel like superheroes. Matthew Atherton is no longer acting, but he does a lot of volunteer work and highlights Otherworld as an immersive experience that almost replicates the process. Chris Watters is now working as a video producer for the VA, a cause that’s near and dear to him as a veteran. Daryn Passarello is now a successful stand-up comedian and director of Laughing Buddha Comedy. John Stork and Melody Mooney are both raising children, and Mooney’s husband still occasionally plays D&D with Atherton.

“Maybe it's trauma bonding, but you do bond with everyone because it's so bizarre living in this world,” Mooney says. “But I really was like, ‘Even if I go home, I love this person, and I hope they're OK and they do well.’ And that's kind of the vibe that I hope I was giving off.”

From that rainy Tuesday when “Feedback” stayed late after his audition to help clean up, to 20 years later when he’s just living amongst us mortals, one thing is very clear: even if this show didn’t become a staple of Stan Lee’s legacy, it proved that his works inspired people to be better, even when faced with ridiculous challenge after ridiculous challenge. That’s what really makes a superhero: the constant striving to be the best person you can be.