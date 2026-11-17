Spider-Man is always a winner with movie audiences, but the franchise reached new web-slinging heights this year with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The latest adventure for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker saw him deal with the metaphysical consequences of his actions in No Way Home, as well as clash with the MCU’s new Jean Grey (Sadie Sink).

After cleaning up at the box office this summer, Brand New Day is returning to theaters for a re-release. It now includes multiple deleted scenes, including one that brings back a fan-favorite character from Netflix’s Daredevil.

Peter Parker is coming back to theaters ahead of Doomsday. Marvel Studios

According to Variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is returning to theaters on December 4 for a victory lap after it smashed box office records this summer. This time, it will include several scenes left on the cutting room floor, including one fans have been clamoring for: a deleted scene featuring Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse, the character played by Rosario Dawson in Daredevil and referenced in Daredevil: Born Again.

Dawson expressed disappointment that her scene didn't make the final cut, as she was excited to join the Spider-Man universe. “There’s a frame in one of the new comics that has a young Spider-Man talking to Daredevil, and they made it so that the young Spider-Man goes to PS19 in the Lower East Side, which is where I went to elementary school,” Dawson said in a fan Q&A this August. “Then I got the email that was like, ‘Yeah, nah.’”

Rosario Dawson played Claire Temple in Netflix’s Daredevil. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Dawson’s scene is part of 10 minutes of extra footage, and hardcore fans will presumably turn out to see it. Brand New Day was not only the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie, but the highest-grossing film in the U.S. and Canada, the fastest film in history to earn $800 million, and the third-highest-grossing film of all time. If fans do show up for the re-release, it could climb even further up the rankings.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has recently been making a greater effort to tie its movies and TV shows together, as VisionQuest ended with a huge tease for Avengers: Doomsday. Now, a character once locked away in Netflix’s old TV canon will finally make her silver-screen debut.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day returns to theaters on December 4, 2026.