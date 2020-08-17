Comic book fans should expect plenty of new information and unseen footage from DC FanDome. The 24-hour event begins at 1 pm ET on Saturday, August 22 and features numerous intriguing panels. Highlights include showcases of upcoming movies like Black Adam and The Flash, as well as TV offerings like Batwoman and Harley Quinn.

Actors, producers, writers, directors, and more will be on hand to discuss their projects and potentially unveil some previously unseen footage. After parsing the schedule, we’ve narrowed down eight must-watch panels to check out during the event.

The Snyder Cut is coming to DC FanDome. Warner Bros.

8. The Snyder Cut

Ever since the announcement that the Snyder Cut was officially coming to HBO Max next year, fans have been eager to learn more about the highly-anticipated film. DC FanDome seems like the best place to find out more about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and what fans can expect. The director will be in attendance and the description also hints that a “few surprise guests” (possibly Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill) will also appear on the panel. Who knows? We might even get a trailer.

When: 8/22 at 5:45pm ET

Where: Hall of Heroes

Runtime: 25 minutes

James Gunn will be answering fan questions.

7. The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is one of the only DC films that wasn’t disrupted by the pandemic and is still expected to arrive in August 2021. Filming concluded in February, which means that fans should potentially expect some teaser footage to drop during the panel. What’s more, director James Gunn will be in attendance to answer fan questions before bringing out the cast to play a Suicide Squad-inspired trivia game. It’s unclear how much they know, but it’ll be interesting to watch nonetheless.

When: 8/22 at 3pm ET

Where: Hall of Heroes

Runtime: 30 minutes

Could there be a 'The Batman' trailer coming? Warner Bros.

6. The Batman

Of course this is on the list! Matt Reeves’ The Batman had only just begun filming when production shut down in March, but it sounds like there’ll be plenty to offer fans during this half-hour panel. Reeves will join host Aisha Tyler and Batman himself Robert Pattinson to discuss the highly-anticipated film. There will be a couple of surprises, one of which may include a brief teaser trailer for the movie.

When: 8/22 at 8:30pm ET

Where: Hall of Heroes

Runtime: 30 minutes

Diana is ready to fight. Warner Bros.

5. Wonder Woman 1984

Director Patty Jenkins will be joined by the entire cast of Wonder Woman 1984 — Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal — to answer fan questions and unveil new footage from the movie. Considering that the film has gotten a couple of trailers already, the sneak peek footage may potentially be a minute-long scene instead.

When: 8/22 at 1pm ET

Where: Hall of Heroes

Runtime: 25 minutes

BAWSE will feature several actresses of color, including 'The Flash's Candice Patton. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4. BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe

The world of DC’s movies and TV shows are full of amazing women of color. This panel will see the actresses behind some of our favorite characters discuss their careers in Hollywood and their impact with regards to representation and more. The panel will include The Flash’s Candice Patton, Shazam!’s Meagan Good, Black Lightning’s Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy, Legends of Tomorrow’s Tala Ashe, Batwoman’s Javicia Leslie, and Titans’ Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis.

When: 8/22 at 3:50pm ET

Where: Hall of Heroes

Runtime: 20 minutes

Nicole Maines, David Harewood, and more will discuss social justice and the intersection of DC Comics. The CW

3. Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way

This panel is exciting because it will touch upon the topics of the injustices written about in comic books/portrayed in live-action superhero shows intersect with our real-world climate of social justice and more. Supergirl’s Nicole Maines and David Harewood will be joined by The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, Black Lightning’s Martin “Krondon” Jones III, and Titans’ Anna Diop.

When: 8/22 at 1:45pm ET

Where: WatchVerse

Runtime: 45 minutes

The Flash will reveal new footage from Season 6. The CW

2. The Flash

Season 6 of The Flash was cut short due to the pandemic. However, fans will finally get to see some exclusive footage from the unaired episode that will now be airing as a part of Season 7. The entire cast will also be there to discuss their characters and what fans can expect from next season’s storylines.

When: 8/22 at 1pm ET

Where: WatchVerse

Runtime: 40 minutes

John DiMaggio played the Joker in 'Batman: Under the Red Hood.' Warner Bros.

1. All Super-Villains

If you’ve ever wanted to get inside the minds of DC’s most famous villains, then this panel is for you. The panel will consist of a number of actors who have portrayed DC villains from across its live-action and animated movies and shows, including Smallville’s John Glover, Batman: Under the Red Hood’s John DiMaggio, Harley Quinn’s Tara Strong, and many more.

When: 8/23 at 1:15am

Where: WatchVerse

Runtime: 35 minutes