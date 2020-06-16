DC FanDome won't replace Comic Con, but it could reveal 7 huge things

There's a reason San Diego Comic Con doesn't stream its biggest panels online. Sure, exclusivity helps sell pricy tickets, but that's not it. Limiting who sees the biggest presentations of the year from Marvel, DC, and HBO also creates a space where those companies actually feel comfortable revealing new footage that's not quite ready for public consumption. With FanDome, DC is trying to create its own virtual Comic Con, but is that even possible?

Warner and DC announced FanDome on Tuesday, revealing plans for a 24-hour celebration of all things DC on August 22. The event will include announcements from the company's movie, TV, and video game divisions, along with panels featuring popular DC actors and creators. It's exciting, but what will DC actually reveal?

Of course, we have no way of knowing, though DC did reveal the following list of shows and movies that will be on display at FanDome in one way or another:

Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

Again, exciting! But if you're expecting an exclusive first look at Robert Pattinson's The Batman or James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, you may be out of luck. Studios are only able to reveal their trailers early at SDCC because they can control who sees it and who doesn't (security guards literally patrol the aisles during special previews, threatening to kick out anyone who even lifts up their smartphone).

If DC tried something similar at FanDome, every new trailer and clip would instantly be available online thanks to the millions of people who will likely tune in from the comfort of their homes. That said, there are still plenty of ways FanDome can delight and surprise us:

We know Lucifer Season 5 is coming this year, but we don't know when. DC could use FanDome to reveal the specific date. Season 6 is also heavily rumored, so this would be a good opportunity to confirm that news too.

6. New SnyderCut details

DC already confirmed that Zack Snyder's controversial director's cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021, but that's all we know for now (at least officially). If Snyder is involved with FanDome, he could us the opportunity to reveal new details about how his version of the movie will change the original. He might even bring on some of the original cast, which will reportedly return to record new audio.

5. A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

We've already seen a few trailers for Wonder Woman 1984, but none have revealed how Kirsten Wigg will transform into the DC villain Cheetah. FanDome could finally reveal that twist ahead of the movie's new October release date. If there's any new trailer revealed, it will likely be this one.

'Superman and Lois.' Warner

4. Superman and Lois updates

The latest Arrowverse series is expected to premiere in January 2021, but considering that production only started in mid-March, we could be seeing some major delays. Definitely don't expect a trailer, but maybe a production update?

3. More HBO Max shows

HBO Max didn't launch with a huge DC lineup (where's Harley Quinn?!?), but we know more is coming soon. J.J. Abrams is producing two DC shows for the streaming service, and while we definitely won't get an early look at either, we might hear a bit more about what to expect when they finally do arrive.

2. A new Batman Arkham game

Rumors of a new Arkham game have been swirling online for years, but we still know almost nothing. Back in March after E3 was canceled, games journalist Jason Schreier reported that Rocksteady's next Batman game was still in development. Assuming development hasn't been halted by the pandemic, it's possible the game could finally be confirmed on August 22.

'Watchmen.' HBO

HBO's Watchmen isn't getting a second season (we think), and the Doomsday Clock comic is over. So what is Watchmen doing at DC FanDome? Will HBO announce Season 2? Will DC reveal another comic book run? We have no idea, but we're eager to find out.