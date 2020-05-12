San Diego Comic-Con at Home: Everything we know about the online geek-fest

Every year, fans from all over the world gather at San Diego Comic-Con for a slew of reveals and appearances from the entertainment industry's biggest stars and creators. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, most major public events been postponed, canceled, or moved online. San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is no exception. The renowned geek conference, which attracts more than a hundred thousand attendees each year, was called off. The next one is planned for July 22-25, 2021. That was the end of that, or so we thought.

However, event organizers surprised fans by launching the Comic-Con at Home initiative. Here’s everything we know about Comic-Con’s digital event and how fans can participate:

It won't be the same from home, but it's still around. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What is Comic-Con at Home?

In a video announcement, the conference joked that fans everywhere would enjoy the comfortable Comic-Con of their dreams: “Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home.”

Basically, it’s billed as everything fans love about SDCC, minus the hassle of navigating such a huge event. Information is relatively sparse at this point, but it’s good to know that Comic-Con will exist in some form this year.

When is Comic-Con at Home happening?

The event will presumably begin on July 23, which is when SDCC was originally scheduled. However, the event organizers have yet to formally announce the date for Comic-Con at Home.

What events will Comic-Con at Home include?

The official SDCC website has already announced exclusive videos, including past event coverage and tailor-made content, for the Comic-Con Museum@Home section. Expect the main programming section of the now-online convention to follow suit.

Some of the panels, interviews, and announcements usually relegated to Hall H will likely still happen during the digital event. Expect to see at least some of the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DCTV and other fan favorites conduct panels virtually. However, owing to movie and TV production shutdowns, some of those big reveals and trailer debuts may be put on hold until later in the year.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Are badges required to attend Comic-Con at Home?

Nope. All the programming created for Comic-Con at Home will be available for anyone with an internet connection.

SDCC has not made any official announcements about any tiered pricing for access to the events. However, it wouldn't be shocking if the organizers wanted to treat this year's paid badgeholders to some kind of exclusive event. Watch this space.

How do I get a refund for my SDCC 2020 badge?

If you already bought a pass for SDCC 2020, you'll have to request a refund. Otherwise, your cash will be applied to tickets for next year's event, in July 2021. You can fill out the form here.

Here's some further guidance from the official site:

SDCC also announced that individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund.