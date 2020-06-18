Following the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender, head writer Aaron Ehasz and Uncharted game director Justin Richmond teamed up for Netflix’s The Dragon Prince. After seasons of buildup, the Season 3 finale of The Dragon Prince culminated in the epic battle between humans and elves, wrapping up several major storylines while ending on a major cliffhanger. So when can fans expect an update on the Dragon Prince Season 4 release date.

The animated series hasn't been officially renewed by Netflix yet, but a panel scheduled for San Diego Comic-Con’s @ Home edition may confirm that more news about Dragon Prince Season 4 is coming this summer.

On June 13, it was announced that The Dragon Prince’s voice cast and creators would be participating in a virtual panel for Comic-Con @ Home. The panel is scheduled to be held at some point between July 22 and July 26, though the exact time and date have not been confirmed.

The cast and creators will be answering fan questions at the event and generally discussing the show. Typically, creatives come bearing some news, trailers, or teasers about the projects they’re working on. (At NYCC 2019, fans got to watch the entire first episode of Season 3 long before its official release.) So it’s possible that fans will finally learn what’s going on with Season 4 and whether The Dragon Prince is returning to Netflix anytime soon, if at all.

After all, the first three seasons of The Dragon Prince were released in quick succession, which is common for some Netflix animated shows but definitely not the norm. It also makes the extra-long wait for news about Season 4 all the more concerning for fans.

That said, Season 4 may actually be in jeopardy despite news of the SDCC panel. Late last year, allegations came to light against The Dragon Prince co-creator Aaron Ehasz, who was accused of misogynistic behavior toward his female employees. Danika Harrod, the former Head of Community Development at Wonderstorm (the studio founded by Ehasz and Richmond to make The Dragon Prince), spoke up about feeling too scared to come forward publicly following a “painful” experience. These allegations were backed by two other employees who worked with Ehasz.

However, despite Ehsaz’s reported behavior, The Dragon Prince co-creator was still hopeful that the animated series would get a fourth season on Netflix. He even teased what fans could expect if the show does get renewed, including more of the mystical land of Xadia, its politics, and the mysterious Sunfire Elves.

The fact that the show is coming to SDCC at all is good news, but fans will have to wait just a little while longer to find out if The Dragon Prince Season 4 is actually happening.