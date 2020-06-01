Being a Lucifer fan has always felt like a rollercoaster ride. After airing on Fox for three seasons, the series was canceled, but that wasn’t the end of the devilishly charming show. Instead, it was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season. Last year, Netflix announced that Lucifer Season 5 would be the last, but there are inklings of a potential sixth season even before Season 5's release.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Lucifer Season 5 to hit Netflix, but they could be waiting a while longer. There hasn’t been much news on when the series will pick back up with filming following Hollywood-wide production shutdowns in March, though from what we've heard there's not much left to shoot.

Here’s everything we know so far about Lucifer Season 5, including its release date, cast, plot spoilers, and any details about Season 6.

Not 666? Tragic. Netflix

When is the release date of Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix?

There’s no official release date for Lucifer Season 5. Production shutdowns halted filming on the show, though there were reportedly only a few days left to wrap the season. With that in mind, Season 5 is still scheduled to premiere at some point in 2020.

How many episodes does Lucifer Season 5 have?

Season 4 only had a ten-episode order, but Netflix expanded the episode count for Lucifer Season 5, giving the series a total of 16 episodes. The season, according to series star Tom Ellis, would be split into two. Here’s what he told The Kelly Clarkson Show during a set visit last October:

“Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves. Netflix are gonna drop eight episodes and then there's gonna be a little break, and then they're gonna drop another eight episodes.”

Lucifer Season 5 will also be getting a musical episode called “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” which is set to be Episode 10. Meanwhile, Season 5 Episode 4 will feature a noir theme and two singing performances, though it won’t be a full-blown musical.

Tom Ellis looking fabulous in a suit. Netflix

What's the plot of Lucifer Season 5?

Lucifer ended Season 4 with the main character returning to his post as King of Hell after several demons escaped and convinced him to return. Lucifer reluctantly went back to his hellish duties, primarily to avoid a prophecy that was said to bring about chaos should the devil ever find his true love. By this point in the show, Lucifer Morningstar realized he could be a good person and had also admitted his romantic feelings for Chloe Decker.

Although no major plot details have been confirmed, fans should expect Season 5 to pick up where Season 4 left off. Speaking with TVLine, Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said they know what Season 5’s opening sequence will be and have known since Season 4. What’s more, Modrovich added:

“We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too.”

It’s vague, but intriguing.

Lucifer and co. ready to take on anything. Netflix

Who's in the cast of Lucifer Season 5?

The principal cast — Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris — are all set to return in Season 5.

Tricia Helfer, who appeared in Season 2 and Season 3 as Lucifer’s mother, Charlotte, will also return in Season 5. Perhaps the biggest casting news, however, is that 24 vet Dennis Haysbert will be playing God, aka Lucifer’s dear old dad. It’ll be the first time God has appeared onscreen in Luciferi and his presence should make for an exciting dynamic.

The team is onto something. Netflix

Is there a trailer for Lucifer Season 5?

No, there’s no trailer for Season 5 yet.

Has Lucifer been renewed for Season 6?

There’s no official confirmation that Netflix has renewed the series just yet, but the path seems set for Season 6 after Tom Ellis and the showrunners inked new deals to return. According to TVLine, Ellis’ contract negotiations came to a halt in April, allegedly because the actor rejected Warner's initial offer. However, Ellis is firmly on board now and the chances of a Season 6 are high.

Constantine and Lucifer cross paths in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The CW

Will Lucifer crossover with the Arrowverse again?

In December 2019, Tom Ellis made a cameo appearance in the Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” appearing on Earth-666 (!) to assist John Constantine in getting to Purgatory. Lucifer helped Constantine because he owed him a favor, though their connection is never explained beyond that.

Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly that he has "thoughts” about Lucifer and Constantine teaming up together. "I have theories [about Lucifer and Constantine] and we should explore it in the spin-off."

An entire spin-off is unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

There’s currently no confirmation that Constantine might show up in an episode of Lucifer, but never say never. Lucifer crossed over once, so it’s possible Constantine might do the same. Either way, it’d be nice to know the backstory of how they met.