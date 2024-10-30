Marvel’s 2025 slate is fuller than it’s been in years, with projects that were once indefinitely delayed finally making their debut. One in particular has been on fans’ radar for some time: Daredevil: Born Again. Many have positioned the long-awaited revival of Netflix’s own Daredevil series as the project with the power to make or break the MCU. After a labored production, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is poised to make a triumphant return, along with a handful of other shows.

After announcing an official release date for Born Again last week, Marvel has unveiled our first official look at the series. The tease was included in a “Look Ahead” at the franchise’s slate, and it confirmed a few theories about Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) next crusade. The series is adapting the “Mayor Fisk” comic storyline, which follows the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) as he runs for public office, setting him on another collision course with Daredevil. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is also in the mix, teasing a chaotic clash between anti-heroes and villains.

That Marvel fans have finally been treated to a Daredevil teaser is certainly cause for celebration, even if it’s just a truncated version of the trailer shown to fans at D23. But it’s not the only series getting the rollout. Born Again is just one of seven Marvel shows premiering on Disney+ in 2025. Apart from animated projects like What If...?, Marvel Zombies, and Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel is also spotlighting two live-action heroes.

After a memorable debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) is set to make her solo debut. Ironheart has been in the works for years and faced several frustrating delays, but the series will finally hit Disney+ in June 2025. Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams, as the character works to recreate an advanced suit of armor inspired by Iron Man. Ironheart also features Anthony Ramos as The Hood, a small-time criminal turned supervillain who will likely steer Riri down a darker path.

Rounding up the live-action slate for 2025 is Wonder Man, another long-gestating Marvel project. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor fighting for a major superhero role. Wonder Man seems to be taking a more meta approach to the comic book character, but it’s safe to assume that Simon will eventually gain a slew of powers and become Wonder Man for real.

Each of these shows have been a long time coming, and it’s great to see that Marvel’s strategy could finally be bearing fruit. Patience has definitely been a virtue for Marvel fans of late, but it will all, ideally, pay off in 2025.