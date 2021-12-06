Is Daredevil in the MCU? Charlie Cox’s return is sooner than you think

Charlie Cox is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Daredevil actor’s return has been a long-standing rumor among Marvel fans and Hollywood insiders, but may have finally been confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said that should Matt Murdock ever appear in the MCU again he’ll be played by Charlie Cox. Feige did not, however, go so far as to confirm when Cox is returning, or for what project.

But while the studio has yet to reveal his next MCU appearance, we’ve already got a good idea of what upcoming projects Cox’s Daredevil could show up in. Here’s everything you need to know about the former Netflix character, as well as what his future in the MCU may look like.

Who is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil?

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil. Netflix

Introduced in Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is a blind lawyer who moonlights as a Hell’s Kitchen vigilante. The son of a boxer, Cox’s Daredevil is defined by his toughness, incredible hearing, and ability to recover from any blow, be it physical or emotional.

Over the course of Daredevil’s three seasons, he crossed paths (and fists) with notable characters like Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). Whether or not Marvel ends up rebooting Cox’s version of the character and erasing some of these adventures remains to be seen.

What Marvel projects could Daredevil appear in?

While Charlie Cox’s involvement in any future MCU titles has yet to be confirmed, a number of rumors suggest he’ll appear in at least three upcoming projects. The first is this year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which Cox is rumored to have a supporting role in.

Cox is also rumored to have a role in Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off show focusing on Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. In the comics, Murdock has an interesting history with Lopez, and with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk also expected to have a role in Echo, the series could be a quasi-reunion for the former Daredevil costars. Finally, Cox is also rumored to have a supporting role in She-Hulk, with speculation that his Matt Murdock will cross paths with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a fellow lawyer.

Outside of those projects, it’s unclear what MCU films or TV shows Cox might reprise his role for. Fortunately, Daredevil is a versatile character who could share the screen with numerous MCU heroes and villains. Maybe Marvel will even give fans what they really want and launch its own Daredevil Disney+ series at some point.

Is Marvel bringing back any other Netflix characters?

Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Marvel and Netflix’s Defenders. Netflix

Charlie Cox isn’t the only actor from Marvel’s Netflix shows rumored to be coming back. Vincent D’Onofrio may have already appeared as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye Episode 3, and rumors suggest he’ll make a full-fledged appearance as the character by the time the Disney+ series comes to an end.

Krysten Ritter is also rumored to eventually be returning as Jessica Jones, and the studio is said to have similar plans for Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. There’s far more mystery and uncertainty surrounding their returns though, which makes predicting their MCU futures difficult.

Regardless, Kevin Feige’s new comments about Charlie Cox confirm that Marvel is interested in bringing back actors from its short-lived Netflix shows, which should be welcomed by fans of those underappreciated series. Now all viewers have to do is wait and see when — and if — characters like Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk make their long-awaited MCU returns.