She-Hulk leaks answer Shang Chi’s biggest mystery

Marvel’s TV universe is reaching new heights. After spending all of 2021 exploring existing characters like Wanda Maximoff, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, things are getting even more exciting with shows introducing new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most anticipated upcoming shows is She-Hulk, introducing Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s lawyer cousin Jennifer Walters to live-action. But aside from that, not much is known about the series. Thankfully, a new leak has released a slew of information.

According to a leaker in contact with the mods of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit, She-Hulk will feature Hulk in a much more prominent role than fans may have first imagined. It may also explain one of the many lingering questions that Shang-Chi’s credits brought up.

Hulk vs. She-Hulk in Avengers #75, published in 1998. Marvel Comics

According to the leak, Professor Hulk switches to human form to give Jennifer a blood transfusion, but Bruce cannot return to Hulk form. The series will show She-Hulk helping Bruce re-learn how to transform into his monstrous alter ego.

Though many of these leaks remain unconfirmed, the subreddits’ moderators said the leaker has a history of providing information that eventually was officially confirmed. For example, the leaker told the mods that Jameela Jamil will play Titania before the casting was confirmed in June. And — SPOILER ALERT — Shang-Chi’s mid-credits scene showed Bruce in human form. Many fans wondered why they saw Bruce instead of Professor Hulk in Shang-Chi; this leak offers a probable explanation for that mystery.

The leaker also reports a Hulk vs. She-Hulk training fight and an appearance by Charlie Cox as Daredevil, but not in continuity with the Netflix series. It might be like Evan Peters’ appearance as Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, where he played a different version of his X-Men character.

Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock in the courtroom in She-Hulk #10, published in 2014. Marvel Comics

Also, the leaker reveals She-Hulk will include appearances from actors Jon Bass and William Hurt (who plays Thaddeus Ross in the MCU). The leak further reports four additional actors in motion-capture roles, suggesting there may be more characters of the Hulk caliber than first thought.

While Jennifer Walters’ career as a lawyer and Daredevil’s involvement tell us there will be some legal battles, the promise of plenty of interaction between Bruce, Jennifer, and other motion-capture characters suggests this show is about to be much grander than what many may have thought.

If this leak is to be believed, She-Hulk will be a tried-and-true Marvel show, not just a legal drama with superhero aspects. If this is the future of Marvel television, it proves the studio believes in their formula, and we’re only going to get more of the same in the future. This time, it’ll just have some more courtrooms.